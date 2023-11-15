Find out what Kris Jenner asked for and what she ended up getting when she and Robert Kardashian split.

Long before she became the most famous momager in the world and built an empire, Kris Jenner (nee Houghton) married an attorney named Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1978. The couple had four children together — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian Jr. Their marriage though did not last.

Robert caught Kris cheating with soccer player Todd Waterman and filed for divorce. That was finalized in 1991 and fans always had questions about how much O.J. Simpson’s lawyer paid his ex when they ended their marriage.

Here’s the answer to that, plus how much Kris had to pay Caitlyn Jenner when they separated.

(L) Robert Karashian Sr. during the OJ Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles | Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images, (R): Kris Jenner sitting in the audience during ‘The X Factor’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Kris did not get the amount she asked for when she divorced Robert Kardashian

When he filed for his divorce from Kris, Robert also canceled her credit cards. Kris admitted that she had no money and couldn’t buy food.

“I didn’t have anything,” she previously told Harvey Levin on the show OBJECTified. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.'”

One of Kris’ friends comedian and actor Heather McDonald remembered what she told her about that time.

“She said Robert didn’t want to be generous and didn’t want to keep her in the lifestyle that she’d been accustomed to,” McDonald recalled. “There was no prenup to protect her, and I think he was a very smart lawyer. It was not pleasant. He threatened, like, ‘Wait until you’re in an apartment in the Valley. And she was like ‘How ugly is this gonna get and how can I continue on?’ That time was scary for her.”

According to the documentary House of Kardashian, Kris sought $37,189 a month from Robert in child and spousal support. However, a judge awarded her just $4,000 a month.

Robert went on to marry two more times. He died of esophageal cancer in September 2003.

How much Kris Jenner had to pay out in her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season

Following her divorce from Robert, Kris married Caitlyn Jenner. They had two children, Kendall and Kylie.

In 2013, they announced their separation. Two years later, their divorce was finalized and this time it was Kris who had to pay up.

The duo raked in an estimated $60 million during their marriage. They did not have a prenuptial agreement but the Los Angeles Times reported that Kris only had to pay Caitlyn $2.5 million as an equalization payment. The Kar-Jenner family matriarch also got to keep several vehicles including a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost, a 2014 Bentley, and a 2014 Land Rover. Caitlyn was then entitled to a 2011 Porsche 997 Coupe, a 2013 Cadillac Escalade, and a 2007 Harley motorcycle.