Many music fans grew accustomed to seeing Nelly Furtado in her early 2000s looks. Now, she sports today's trends for a modern glow-up.

Since her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, came out in 2000, Nelly Furtado has quietly worked on her music career and beyond. The “Turn Off the Light” singer celebrated an incredibly successful decade of music from 2000 to 2010. Then, fans saw her presence diminish as other artists emerged from the early aughts. What has Furtado been up to? Read on to see her glow-up from an early 2000s singing sensation to a dynamic entertainer, mom, and music artist in 2024.

Nelly Furtado before the 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on March 24 | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On March 24, 2024, Furtado hosted the 2024 JUNO Awards, which recognized achievements in Canadian music, including recordings and compositions. A Victoria, British Columbia native, Furtado stepped into the role of host with humor and grace. The Grammy Award winner walked the red carpet before the show in a wine-colored gown covered in sparkly sequins.

Nelly Furtado performs during the 2024 JUNO Awards | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The pop star kicked off the awards show with a performance of her own greatest hits. Donning a silver chrome bodysuit, Furtado showed off her curves as she strutted around the stage in matching heel booties. The 45-year-old’s performance included “I’m Like a Bird,” “Give it to Me,” “Say it Right,” “Promiscuous,” and “Eat Your Man.”

Nelly Furtado performs on March 24, 2024 | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

After walking the red carpet with her hair in loose waves, Furtado pinned her locks up for the show. The mother of three wore silver opera gloves and large silver hoops. Her futuristic ensemble was giving sexy astronaut, and the audience loved it, cheering her on and singing along. In addition to Furtado’s performance, the 2024 JUNO Awards acts included country singer Josh Ross, pop singer Charlotte Cardin, Indian rapper Karan Aujla, and indie rock singer Talk.

Nelly Furtado speaks onstage at the Halifax, Nova Scotia, show| Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Furtado continued to show off her style throughout the JUNO Awards, completing several outfit changes without breaking a sweat. At one point, the brunette beauty wore a cherry red leather minidress with cutouts revealing her toned abs. Furtado showed off a plum turtleneck bodycon dress covered in sequins as she laughed with the audience. For another segment, she wore a black and white tasseled midi dress from a Toronto boutique, Looks Kouture.

Nelly Furtado during the 2024 JUNO Awards | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Many fans have grown accustomed to seeing Furtado in her early 2000s looks. The “Maneater” singer was 21 years old when she hit the music scene — a younger version of herself who wore cargo pants, aviator sunglasses, trucker hats, low-rise jeans, and platform shoes. Now, Nelly sports today’s trends, including fuller lips, long nails, a center part, and curvier hips.

Classified and Nelly Furtado at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Overall, Furtado received rave reviews for her hosting gig. She ushered in many winners, including Tate McRae (Artist of the Year), The Beaches (Group of the Year), and Daniel Caesar (Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year). Furtado herself was nominated for Dance Recording of the Year for “Eat Your Man” with Dom Dolla. Post-show, Furtado captioned an Instagram post of her performance with two simple words: “THANK YOU.”