A new 10-episode Prime Video series will focus on Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD's cold case unit.

The Bosch universe is expanding. Prime Video has ordered a spinoff of its popular detective drama that will focus on Detective Renée Ballard and the LAPD’s cold case division.

‘Bosch’ spinoff to focus on LAPD’s cold case unit

Titus Welliver in ‘Bosch’ | Aaron Epstein/Amazon Studios

The as-yet-untitled series will follow Ballard, an LAPD detective tasked with running the department’s new cold case division. It’s “a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city,” per the announcement, but “Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination.”

The new show will have 10 episodes and premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. There’s no word yet on who will play Detective Ballard.

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice.”

Harry Bosch will help Ballard in the new ‘Bosch’ spinoff

While Ballard will be at the center of the show, she’ll be getting some assistance from a familiar face: Harry Bosch. When Ballard uncovers a larger conspiracy in the course of her investigations, she turns to the now-retired Harry to help her “navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” said Connelly, who introduced the Ballard character in his 2017 novel The Late Show. Connelly is also an executive producer on the show.

Bosch premiered in 2014 and ran for seven seasons on Prime Video. It starred Titus Welliver in the title role. In 2022, a spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy, premiered on Amazon Freevee. It follows Welliver’s Harry Bosch character as he works as a private investigator following his retirement from the LAPD. Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premiered in October 2023.

Amazon Studios is also developing a ‘Bosch’ spinoff focused on Jerry Edgar

Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar in ‘Bosch’ | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

The Ballard series is not the only new Bosch series in the works. Earlier this year, Amazon Studios announced it was developing a series that will center on Harry Bosch’s former partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector). The show would see Edgar on an undercover assignment in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. It is still in development, a source told Variety.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.