‘New Girl’ Is Leaving Netflix, But You Can Stream the Show Elsewhere

Netflix subscribers who love shows about a quirky group of roommates will have one less show to watch. New Girl will fall off of the streaming service provider’s roster on April 17, much to the dismay of its longtime fans. There is no reason to despair, though. Jessica Day and her unlikely roommates will move to two new streaming service providers on the very day they depart from Netflix.

‘New Girl’ has been on Netflix for almost a decade

Seeing New Girl leave Netflix on April 17 is kind of a big deal. Not only is the series one of Netflix’s most heavily streamed but it’s been on the platform for a long time. New Girl premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2013, long before the series wrapped its broadcast run.

The cast of ‘New GIrl’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The loss of New Girl on Netflix feels like the end of an era. After all, the series was available for almost a full decade. The loss of the series has some fans concerned about the fate of their other favorite shows. While the streaming service provider won the rights to stream Seinfeld, other significant shows have moved to other networks. Both Friends and The Office shifted to new streaming homes. Now New Girl is heading out, too.

Where can you stream New Girl after April 17?

New Girl is disappearing from Netflix, but it won’t be gone from streaming catalogs entirely. The series will hop over to two new streaming homes on the same day it is wiped from Netflix. New Girl will be available on both Peacock and Hulu on April 17. Disney and NBCUniversal have a shared agreement to stream the show’s seven seasons on both platforms, according to Variety.

Jess and Nick | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

New fans who subscribe to either Hulu or Peacock can look forward to binging all 146 episodes of the show. Every moment will be available immediately. In total, New Girl offers up three full days and one hour of content to consume, so anyone who has yet to see it should get ready.

What to watch in place of ‘New Girl’

Netflix subscribers who have no plans on subscribing to yet another streaming service provider will have to say goodbye to New Girl. Don’t worry, though. There are plenty of other shows to watch on Netflix in place of the series.

Jane the Virgin, which will be available on Netflix until fall 2024, has a similarly quirky vibe but a more intense subject matter. Gilmore Girls offers hours of strange family dynamics and peculiar friendships for New Girl fans who enjoy the odd dynamic inside the California loft. Gilmore Girls is expected to stay on the platform until 2026. The beloved series even has an added bonus, too. New Girl star Max Greenfield even appeared on Gilmore Girls, albeit briefly.

The Mindy Project has a similarly strong but eccentric female lead. The series is sticking with Netflix and has six full seasons to work through.