Nicholas Braun on ‘Succession’ Series Finale: ‘Hopefully Everyone’s Alright After This’

The final season of Succession recently debuted on HBO Max – and fans just can’t stop talking about all the twists and turns. The black comedy-drama started running in 2018 and has since become a flagship show for the streaming network. Viewers of all ages love diving deep to discuss the exploits of the Roy family. The actors in Succession have also become very invested in the project, admitting in recent weeks how much they’ll miss working on the award-winning series. In a recent interview, star Nicholas Braun opened up about the very last episode of Succession, revealing that he hopes everyone will be “okay” after it airs.

The last season of ‘Succession’ debuted on March 26

Succession follows the misadventures of the Roy family as they fight for control over the family’s media company, Waystar RoyCo. The siblings frequently argue with each other even as they work on building their individual relationships with the family patriarch, Logan Roy, portrayed impeccably by Brian Cox. Succession has won many awards, including multiple Golden Globe Awards.

The highly-anticipated final season of Succession debuted on HBO on March 26. The first few episodes are extremely buzzworthy, with a surprise death that got everyone talking. In light of these shocking events, fans are understandably nervous about what the rest of the season will hold for the Roy family and their cohorts.

What did Nicholas Braun say about the final episode of ‘Succession’?

The final episode of Succession is scheduled to air at the end of May – but fan theories are already swirling. In a recent interview with TV Line, Braun, who plays Greg Hirsch in the series, opened up about what he hopes fans will take away from that last episode. “There’s so much story packed into a single episode, so even one more round of 10 episodes…it’s a massive amount of ‘Succession,'” Braun said.

“So you know, we’re about to give people like, a massive amount of good stuff. I think, hopefully, everyone’s okay at the end of this,” Braun said. “They’re not arguing with us for the rest of time. We’ll see if we’re one of those types of shows.” Braun is likely referring to other hot HBO shows like Game of Thrones, which managed to rile up their fanbases with controversial final episodes that definitely caused some strong reactions – in some cases, even hostile ones.

Other ‘Succession’ stars opened up about the final episode

Braun isn’t the only one who has strong feelings about the ending of Succession. In the same interview, several other actors dished on their thoughts, with Alan Ruck admitting that “I really think it’s going to hold up over the years, and people will come back and view it 10 years from now or so and I think it will hold up just fine.”

Cox himself recently talked about the ending of Succession, even comparing it to Game of Thrones. In a spoiler-filled interview with the New York Times, Cox said “You think about ‘Game of Thrones,’ when they didn’t know what they were doing at the end, and they had an ending which was not really satisfactory. And the audience was furious. The audience (for ‘Succession’) might be furious; they might miss Logan and say, ‘Oh, what are you doing killing off one of the most interesting characters?’ But it’s fine by me. I’m doing a lot of other stuff.” Fans who want to catch up on Succession can watch the final season now on HBO Max.