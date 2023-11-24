"It's as though the cool, sexy, and very happy version of Harry is back in the room again here,' a body language expert said of Prince Harry's Formula 1 Grand Prix appearance.

While the “old” Prince William is long gone, the Prince Harry of “old” is back. Or at least he was during an October 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix appearance. The Duke of Sussex looked, per a body language expert, every bit like the version of himself “before all the pressures and stresses of his family.”

Prince Harry went to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Texas on Oct. 22

After a visit to New York and a Caribbean getaway with his wife, Meghan Markle, Harry headed to Austin, Texas. On Oct. 22, 2023, he was spotted at the F1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

A guest of Mercedes F1, Harry was seen touring the pit lane and team garages and talking to F1 driver George Russell and Toto Wolf, the Mercedes Team Principal, prior to the race.

Harry didn’t go to the Grand Prix alone. No, he didn’t make it a family outing and bring he and the Duchess of Sussex’s children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. He went with Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp, the coaching platform for which he’s been Chief Impact Officer since 2021.

Prince Harry looked like the ‘very happy version’ of himself at the Formula 1 Grand Prix

It seems all it took was a trip to the races for Harry to channel his “old” self. Examining the 39-year-old’s demeanor at the Grand Prix, body language expert Judi James observed him looking lighter.

“It’s as though the cool, sexy, and very happy version of Harry is back in the room again here on a solo trip after his romantic break with his wife,” James told the U.K.’s Mirror. “His moustache [sic] is manicured. His hair is teased up to look fuller. He is sporting a pair of designer shades. And his body language looks both relaxed but also excited by the event and the people he is meeting.”

“Harry oozes good humour [sic] here, with his head up and a smug-looking smile of pleasure on his face as he raises one hand to hail the fans,” she continued, noting everything combined gave the appearance of the “old” Harry.

“This version of Harry looks so much like the old one, before all the pressures and stresses of his family and before that haunted expression he is often seen wearing,” James said.

Overall, Harry looked like “he’s having fun.” There were “signals of confident engagement.” Additionally, “active gesticulation as he talks” hinted he was “enjoying the attention and possible admiration of the crowds.”

Harry came home with a more ‘relaxed’ version of himself after the Caribbean

Perhaps it was the excitement of being at a Formula 1 race or maybe happy memories of past visits. Whatever put Harry in a good mood, it seemingly carried over from a weekend in the Caribbean with the Duchess of Sussex.

After some awkward body language in New York, Harry and Meghan spent time on the Caribbean island of Canouan. In photos of the couple on their way home at the airport in Georgia, Harry, per James, looked at ease.

He chatted up someone in their “entourage” and, overall, appeared to be in “less of a hurry.” Harry “brought a more relaxed holiday vibe back with him, still dressed in his white t-shirt and casual cap.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.