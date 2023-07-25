Adam and Danielle Busby once featured their cycling studio in 'OutDaughtered.' Do they still have the gym?

TLC fans know Adam and Danielle Busby thanks to OutDaughtered. While the couple’s known for having all-girl quintuplets and an older daughter, they’re also entrepreneurs. At one point, Adam and Danielle had a thriving cycling studio. Do they still own the fitness boutique? Here’s what to know.

Do Adam and Danielle Busby from ‘OutDaughtered’ still own their cycling studio?

Adam and Danielle Busby are extremely active parents, and at one point, the OutDaughtered stars owned a Rush Cycle studio in League City, Texas. “We knew from the start that opening up a business was going to be challenging,” Danielle wrote on her blog in 2017, according to Distractify. “We spent months trying to find the best location, going over studio design, picking out materials, hiring instructors and staff, doing a lot of marketing …. It is so rewarding to see it come together.”

Adam and Danielle used their kids in the previous series season to advertise the studio. The parents brought the quintuplets, just toddlers, to the spin studio. Each toddler had their own tiny spin bike, and Adam attempted to get photos of them all riding the bikes together.

Danielle then attempted to get photos of the quints with orange and white balloons to match the studio’s colors. She also had the quints hold up letter balloons that spelled “RUSH.” Danielle wanted the photos in the hopes of winning a contest.

So, do Danielle and Adam still own their studio? Unfortunately, it seems they don’t. Adam and Danielle didn’t mention that they parted ways with their cycling studio, but they reportedly no longer own the Rush Cycle location in League City.

The couple still has their clothing company, Graeson Bee Boutique

While Adam and Danielle Busby no longer have their cycling studio, the OutDaughtered parents still have their clothing boutique. Graeson Bee Boutique now sells clothes for men, women, and children.

As for the name of the boutique, Danielle explained it in the website’s bio. “When finding out we were pregnant with quintuplets, the one name we were stuck on was Graeson, for a boy,” she wrote. “But God had other plans for us and BLESSED us with a house full of ALL girls! The name Graeson always stuck with us, though, so when thinking about what we would name our children’s boutique, we knew we wanted to incorporate the name Graeson as a way of stepping out of our box of all things girl and making this shop our son!”

Adam posted a video to his YouTube channel, It’s a Buzz World, showing what it’s like to hold a photo shoot for Graeson Bee. Adam is in charge of taking the photos, while Danielle and others help with modeling and organization. And, of course, Adam and Danielle’s kids help to model the children’s clothing.

“Whenever the kids get out of school, we’re gonna do some kids photos and some different adult/kid photos and stuff like that,” Adam explained in his video.

Adam and Danielle started incorporating other adult and children models into their boutique, so they’re succeeding in this new venture. Fans can expect to hear more about it in OutDaughtered Season 9.

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

