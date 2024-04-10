The quints are getting older and life is getting more complicated for Adam and Danielle in the new season of TLC's 'OutDaughtered.'

The Busby family is back! OutDaughtered is returning to TLC in May 2024.

Season 10 of ‘OutDaughtered’ premieres May 7

‘OutDaughtered’ | TLC

Mom Danielle Busby, dad Adam Busby, and their six daughters – Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Parker, Olivia, and Hazel – will be back on TV in a new season of OutDaughtered. Season 10 premieres Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In the new season, the Busbys are diving into a new school year for the girls while balancing a growing list of responsibilities at home and at work. The quints are growing up. They’re learning to read and taking on more chores around the house. Meanwhile, big sister Blayke is in middle school and preparing for tryouts for her school’s volleyball team. But she’s worried she might not make the cut.

With six active kids, Adam and Danielle definitely have their hands full. Adam has been the primary caregiver for the past few years, but he’s picking up more work outside of the house, which means he and Danielle might need to hire extra help. But despite the chaos that comes with being a family of eight, the Busbys never forget how important it is to spend time together as a family and make valuable memories. That includes a trip to Disney World, meet-ups with other families of multiples, and even cheering for the Houston Texans.

Danielle Busby says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ in teaser for ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 10

In a teaser for the upcoming season of OutDaughtered, the quints prepare to start third grade. Some are ready for the change.

“I’m not nervous about the first day of school because I’m tough,” Hazel declares.

But her sister Riley is a little more cautious. “I was scared,” she admits.

Meanwhile, Danielle and Adam struggle to manage their many responsibilities. Between both parents working outside the home and the girls’ packed schedules, juggling it all is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Ever since I started to get more photography gigs outside of the house, it’s been a big adjustment for Danielle and I,” Adam says in the clip (via Instagram).

The Busbys are open to hiring someone to help with the girls. But as soon as people hear the job involves quintuplets, they run for the hills, a frustrated Danielle says.

With all the stress, Danielle might be at her breaking point.

“I get overwhelmed because I cannot do it all,” she says.

Add in Danielle’s health challenges, and things get even more difficult.

“For her to have a bad day, I have to be prepared all the time,” Adam says. “It makes it really hard.”

“I’m getting more and more desperate,” Danielle admits. “I gotta find somebody.”

Past seasons of OutDaughtered are available to stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.