Madelyn Cline's diet is something 'Outer Banks' fans can all relate to. Here's what she said she eats every day for meals, snacks, and drinks.

Outer Banks features Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, the wealthy and popular girl with more depth than fans initially thought. Cline has talked a lot about her role as Sarah, as it includes physical stunts. And when it comes to how Cline eats, she has a super relatable diet that her fans will love to hear more about.

‘Outer Banks’ star Madelyn Cline has a diet that her fans can identify with

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline got transparent with her diet while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar. To start her day, Cline loves coffee — but she tries not to drink it on an empty stomach. She said she adds oat milk to her morning brew.

Regarding breakfast, Cline makes sure she starts the day right. She said she occasionally eats breakfast from In-N-Out Burger. “In-N-Out and coffee — breakfast of champions,” she joked during her interview. Cline orders a Double-Double with all the fixings, which includes two beef patties fried in mustard, caramelized onions, cheese, and chopped chilis. She also orders animal-style french fries, which are fries with a thousand-island-style spread. She completes the order with a Diet Coke.

When Cline’s not feeling like In-N-Out for breakfast, she’ll have a breakfast sandwich, oatmeal, or a smoothie.

As for lunch, Cline mentions how she gets so busy that she typically forgets about lunch. But once she remembers, she’ll order a sandwich. Her favorite sandwich is the tuna melt from John’s Garden in Malibu. “I really love a tuna melt,” she said.

When she’s feeling like having a snack, Cline typically reaches for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, salt and vinegar potato chips, or Snapea Crisps. She also loves veggies with hummus.

Cline eats a late lunch, so dinner tends to be “a little lighter.” She loves green soup, especially the one from Erewhon. Cline also loves to have lemon orzo soup with chicken, matzo ball soup, or potato and leek soup. When she’s not feeling soup, she’ll make herself a charcuterie board with Brie, white cheese, salami, prosciutto, crackers, grapes, veggies, and a fig jam.

The Outer Banks actor also loves a good alcoholic beverage — mainly orange wine or an extra dirty martini. “I love olives,” she said regarding her martinis. “No blue cheese absolutely ever there. Blue cheese is not allowed on the charcuterie; it’s not allowed in olives.”

Cline notes she doesn’t have a sweet tooth but loves the mini rum baba cakes from a nearby bakery and tiramisu.

‘Outer Banks’ star Madelyn Cline | Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

The actor dealt with an eating disorder and over-exercising in the past

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline appears to have a well-balanced diet now. But she was candid about her eating disorder and over-exercising habit.

“When I was younger, I did struggle with eating disorders, specifically when I was a teenager,” Cline, who’s now 25, shared with Women’s Health. “I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot. I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m., and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day.”

She noted she started cutting calories and working out several times a day to achieve her desired physique. “It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out so much,” she added. “I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn’t achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that.”

Cline said her mother would then stand in front of a mirror with her and list what they loved about Cline’s body together. “After that repetition, those things became solidified in my mind,” Cline noted. “I like my curves, I like my hips, and after a while, I started to love my body. I became so much happier.”

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.

How to get help: In the U.S. call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.