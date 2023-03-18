‘Outer Banks’ Stars Address Filming After Breakup: ‘We Made a Promise to Each Other’

The hit Netflix series Outer Banks took the world by storm, garnering a huge fan following with its action-packed plot and ensemble cast. However, the show’s popularity was not just limited to its storylines. Fans couldn’t help but root for the on-screen romance between John B. and Sarah Cameron, played by former real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Despite their undeniable on-screen chemistry, the real-life relationship between the two actors took a hit as they announced their breakup in November 2021. But, much to their fans’ delight, the former couple has managed to maintain a professional and healthy working relationship on the set of the show.

Madelyn Cline attends Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience in 2023 I Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Netflix

Stokes told TMRW in July 2020 that he and Cline got close while filming Outer Banks Season 1, which premiered in April 2020. The pair started dating when filming wrapped.

The Outer Banks star said, “It was cool to work with somebody you’re really good friends with. And to take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it … it was cute and fun, and it’s super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it all together.”

Unfortunately, after about a year and a half of dating, the pair announced their split. This came just months before filming began on Season 3, in which their characters are still very much in love.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline open up about working together post break-up

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Outer Banks stars opened up about filming Season 3 after their breakup.

“Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Stokes told EW. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100% truthful this season.”

Cline added that the two have always shown up for each other when it comes to work and the show. “We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it,” Cline explained.

It’s clear that Stokes and Cline’s promise has paid off, as the chemistry between John B and Sarah Cameron on-screen remains as electric as ever. Fans have praised the show’s writers and the two actors for their ability to separate their personal lives from their professional ones. Many have expressed hope that the former couple can continue to work together in future seasons.

Who are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline dating now?

Exclusive: #OuterBanks star Chase Stokes seems to have moved on from ex-girlfriend and costar Madelyn Cline with someone new. ? https://t.co/Pma2h9dfuW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 1, 2022

Both Cline and Stokes have moved on from their former relationship. Cline is rumored to be seeing DJ Zack Bia, and Stokes was seen out with country singer Kelsea Ballerini in January.

Cline shared that she is in a committed relationship in a Cosmopolitan cover story from February. Without naming her new beau, the Glass Onion actor revealed only that she is “very happy” with him.

While some fans were disappointed to hear about Stokes and Cline’s break-up, the pair seem to be doing just fine. And given that Netflix recently revealed that Outer Banks will officially be back for a fourth season, we can expect to see the on-screen duo continue to bring their chemistry to life.