There’s good and bad news for Outlander fans who are eager to learn when Jamie and Claire Fraser might return to TV. After waiting for months for updates on a premiere date, Starz has finally shed some light on when the second half of the show’s super-sized seventh season will air. Unfortunately, the new episodes won’t arrive until late 2024.

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024

Droughtlander will come to an end in November 2024, according to a March 21 social media update.

“Just some of our faves behind-the-scenes during production of Season 7, Part 2. #Outlander officially returns this November on STARZ,” the show’s official Instagram account captioned a series of photos of the cast working on the new episodes.

The news that Outlander wouldn’t return to TV until November 2024 disappointed fans. The first half of season 7 premiered in June 2023, meaning there will be a gap of more than a year between episodes.

“November for 7b?!?!?! That’s SO disappointing. To promote a super-sized S7 then give us the 2nd half of it 15 months later,” one person commented.

Some were annoyed that the network was billing the upcoming episodes as part of season 7. Given the lengthy break, they felt it was essentially another season.

“Um, it’s not a ‘supersized season’ if the two halves premiere a year and a half apart. This is really crappy,” a frustrated fan wrote.

What to expect from the new episodes of ‘Outlander’

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will have eight episodes. They will draw from author Diana Gabaldon’s books An Echo In the Bone and Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.

At the end of season 7 part 1, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) left the war in America behind and returned to Scotland, along with their nephew, Ian (John Bell). Meanwhile, in the 1980s timeline, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) son had been kidnapped by her coworker Rob (Chris Fulton) and taken through the stones. Roger and his time-traveling ancestor Buck McKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh) followed them through the stones in an attempt to rescue Jemmy, leaving Brianna and her daughter Mandy behind.

“I keep saying, ‘The first half is amazing, the second half is even better,’” Outlander executive producer Maril Davis told Express of the show’s seventh season.

“They say you can’t go home again because things change and think of what Ian has been through since he’s been home,” she said.

“It’s been funny, in some ways Jamie and Claire have been away from Lallybroch the amount of time we’ve been working on this show, so it does feel like a full-circle moment for everybody,” she added.

Davis said everyone on the show will be affected by the “upheaval” in the upcoming episodes.

“There’s no character that won’t be touched by things to come in terms of the rollercoaster of emotions and drama,” she said.

Whatever drama unfolds in the second half of season 7 will set the stage for Outlander’s final outing. Starz has confirmed that season 8, which is currently filming, will be the last for the show.

Outlander is streaming on Starz.

