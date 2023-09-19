As ‘Outlander’ fans not-so-patiently await the second half of season 7, let’s take a look at some of the guest stars set to make an appearance.

As the clock ticks down to 2024, Outlander fans are excited for the much-awaited second part of season 7. And the return of some formidable guest stars promises to add more depth and intrigue to an already riveting narrative.

Audiences will journey through a blend of old ties and new twists, creating a rich tapestry that merges past and present with drama and suspense. This concluding act doesn’t just spotlight our beloved central figures but also heralds the return of iconic personalities from previous seasons.

‘Outlander’ fans eagerly await the return of some major guest stars

While fans eagerly await the second half of Outlander’s seventh season, slated for 2024, there’s already some buzz about what’s in store.

The show’s viewers can anticipate significant guest stars in the upcoming episodes. And one of those guest appearances is the talented Lotte Verbeek, who’ll reprise her role as Geillis Duncan.

In past episodes, Geillis Duncan was originally Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) ally but later a foe and also a fellow time traveler from the 1960s. She met her end in a chilling cave confrontation in season 3.

Claire, viewing Geillis as a threat, especially due to her designs to harm both Briana and young Ian, ultimately stops her using a machete.

Since Geillis’ return in season 7 is set before this fateful event, it is unclear how she will appear in the story. Fans speculate it might be through a flashback or a narrative set earlier in the timeline.

Part 2 of Season 7 will feature quite a few familiar faces

Season 7’s latter half of Outlander will bring the Fraser family’s tale to a poignant conclusion. Naturally, Claire and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will remain at the heart of the story, but fans can also look forward to seeing some familiar faces.

Among those making a comeback is Andrew Whipp, portraying Jamie’s father, Brian Fraser. Audiences may recall his brief stint in season 1, during a harrowing scene with Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies).

As the show progresses, Brian’s reappearance is expected through flashbacks or events from an earlier timeline.

Additionally, TV Insider reports that Nell Hudson will mark her return as Laoghaire Fraser.

Once a wrench in Claire and Jamie’s relationship, Laoghaire, the mother to Marsali and Joan, later took on the mantle of Jamie’s spouse for a spell. It’s been some seasons since she graced the screen, and her comeback promises to be riveting.

This major guest star is returning for ‘Outlander’s’ final chapter

When it comes to spotlighting guest actors, there are several faces Outlander fans eagerly anticipate. Some, like Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh), and Benedict Arnold (Rod Hallett), graced the screens in part 1.

Yet, a mix of familiar faces will return for the final episodes, while others are gearing up for their debut as the series continues.

One name that stands out is Graham McTavish, who portrayed Jamie’s uncle, Dougal MacKenzie. He was pivotal in the first two seasons, meeting his end just before the Battle of Culloden.

Die-hard fans might remember Jamie and Claire’s combined efforts leading to his demise after he discovered their plan targeting Prince Charles Stuart.

Interestingly, McTavish re-entered in season 5, playing Dougal’s secret son, Buck. How Dougal weaves into season 7 remains to be seen – a flashback or a timeline journey, especially given the recent time-travel adventures surrounding Jemmy.