Jamie and Claire are headed back to Scotland in the second half of Outlander Season 7. But their return to the country where they fell in love won’t go as they expect, executive producer Maril Davis has said.

Jamie and Claire return to Scotland in ‘Outlander’ Season 7

The past several seasons of Outlander have followed Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they build their life in colonial America. But in the Season 7 Part 1 finale, the couple found themselves on a ship bound for Scotland. (Jamie’s nephew Ian, played by John Bell, was also on board.) They’ve been tasked with returning the body of Jamie’s cousin, General Simon Fraser (Angus Macfadyen), who died at the Second Battle of Saratoga in 1777, to his native land.

In America, the Frasers had been pulled into the Revolutionary War, and the conflict disrupted their earlier plans to sail for Scotland when Jamie was conscripted into the Continental Army. There’s a sense that they’re relieved to put that chaos behind them and reunite with loved ones in Scotland. But their return to Lallybroch won’t go exactly as they expect, Davis has warned.

“Home has changed, literally,” she said in an interview with TV Guide. “Their expectations, what they are bringing with them, and their fears about walking back into a place they haven’t been to in so long really sets the table. In this case, there are some surprises waiting for them –– some good, some bad.”

Familiar characters will return for ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2

Fans will see how Jamie and Claire’s homecoming plays out when Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in 2024. But one thing viewers can count on is the return of several characters they haven’t seen for some time. Those include Ian’s parents Jenny and her husband, Ian Murray. (Actor Steven Cree will return as Ian, while Kristin Atherton will take over from Laura Donnelly as Jamie’s sister Jenny.)

Young Ian’s reunion with his mother and father, whom he hasn’t seen in years, will be extremely emotional, Davis has teased.

“When you think about how much has happened to Young Ian since then, his adoption into the Mohawk and where he has come as a character, he has gone from boy to man,” she said. “For his mother to see him now as a man, we will see that it is very emotional for her and for him. And there was also Jamie’s promise to Jenny to bring Young Ian back home and what that meant.”

Season 7 Part 2 will also feature the reappearance of Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek). Those characters died in season 2 and season 2, respectively. It’s not clear how they’ll fit into season 7’s story.

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be dramatic.

“I mean, buckle your seatbelt for the second half, it’s just going to be a wild ride and I’m just super excited for everyone to see it,” Davis told Express. “It’s even more emotion than the first half, if you can believe that.”

Outlander Season 7 Part 1 is streaming on Starz.

