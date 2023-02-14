‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Reveals Experience With Eating Disorder

To fans all over the world, Outlander is one of the all-time great fantasy television shows. The series, which has been running on Starz since 2014, is responsible for a burst of interest in the Scottish Highlands and has been credited with making a star out of Scottish actor Sam Heughan.

Over the past few years, Heughan has branched out to other projects, even writing several books — and with the release of his 2022 memoir, Heughan is getting more transparent than ever with his fanbase. In a 2022 interview, Heughan opened up about his experience with an eating disorder, admitting to the pressure that male performers face in the entertainment industry.

Sam Heughan rose to fame in ‘Outlander’

Sam Heughan attends the Esquire “Men Of The Year” Awards in 2022 I Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Heughan was born in 1980. Raised in Scotland, Heughan moved to Edinburgh when he was 12 years old, where he started pursuing a career in acting. Heughan performed in numerous plays, gaining the experience that he would later put to good use as a television star. In 2004, Heughan started his television career, appearing in Island at War.

Heughan got his big breakthrough in 2014 when he was cast as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Heughan made waves as the dashing Highland warrior, going on to earn multiple awards and honors for his performance. In addition to his work in Outlander, Heughan has acted in movies such as The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bloodshot. Heughan is also a bestselling author, co-writing Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other and publishing a memoir in October 2022 titled Waypoints: My Scottish Journey.

What did Sam Heughan say about his ‘low-level’ eating disorder?

In his memoir, Heughan discussed his life in Scotland and his rise to prominence as a popular actor. He also revealed his struggles in the entertainment industry, including his experience with an eating disorder that he described as “low-level.” In a December 2022 interview with Today, Heughan gave some additional perspective on the subject, noting “I think, you know, as a young actor, quite green, not really much experience, there were a lot of pressures starting off in the industry that I didn’t really understand.”

“I think there was a certain body type that we were expected to have,” Heughan said. The Outlander star also revealed that he thinks the subject of eating disorders amongst men isn’t discussed as it should be. “I think women talk about it a lot. A lot of actresses have talked about the pressures they face, but I don’t think men do, and so I wanted to mention it”

Heughan added that he hopes eating disorders will become less taboo in the future, so those experiencing them can get the support they need.

The actor’s memoir details his life in Scotland

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Face an Uncertain Future https://t.co/fDKEXXb8xT — Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2022

Heughan’s book talks about more than his mental health. Waypoints: My Scottish Journey breaks down Heughan’s journey with physical health and well-being, including his epic 96-mile hike through Scotland’s West Highland Way and how he has developed a stronger appreciation and connection to his family and history. In an interview with Forbes, Heughan discussed what prompted him to write his memoir, saying “It just felt like the timing was right. I’ve had a lot of experiences, but I kind of wanted to dig into more about my life and my family.”

Certainly, Heughan’s transparency about his eating disorder, as well as his appreciation for his roots, will not only help many fans around the world but serve as a source of inspiration as well.

How to get help: In the U.S. call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237.