Pamela Anderson Reveals Her 2 ‘Best Boyfriends’

Throughout the ’90s and early 2000s, Pamela Anderson was one of the biggest names in pop culture. With an all-new documentary on Netflix and a brand-new memoir hitting shelves, Anderson is back in the spotlight and setting the record straight about some of her high-profile romances. In the documentary and in her book, Anderson dishes on her relationship with drummer Tommy Lee, as well as her other short-lived marriages. Still, Anderson’s longtime fans might be surprised to learn that the relationships that she considers to be her best aren’t her most well-known.

Pamela Anderson just released a memoir and a new documentary

Pamela Anderson attends a screening of “Pamela, a love story” I Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

For the past decade, Anderson has been lying low, focusing on raising the two sons that she shares with her ex-husband, Lee, and working on behalf of causes that inspire her, including animal activism. Still, with the recent release of the Pam & Tommy original series, Anderson felt compelled to speak out and share her side of the story.

Anderson’s new memoir, Love, Pamela, details her rise to fame and how she navigated the difficulties of the entertainment industry. She also touches on her six marriages, including her chaotic union with Lee. At the same time as Anderson’s book was released, a brand-new Netflix documentary dropped. Pamela, a love story, is produced by Anderson’s son with Lee and offers more insight into her romantic relationships.

What did Pamela Anderson say about her high-profile relationships?

Anderson is a self-admitted hopeless romantic, a woman who dives into love headfirst. Her most notable relationship was with Lee, who she married in 1995 after only knowing him for four days. They divorced in 1998 after welcoming two sons.

She would go on to get married and divorced several more times, most recently in 2020, when she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. They would split up not long after, according to Nicki Swift.

In spite of all her celebrity relationships, Anderson recently admitted to Variety that her two best boyfriends were ones that went slightly under the radar. Anderson said she was “infatuated” with Mario van Peebles, and called him one of her “best boyfriends ever.” The other one, according to Anderson, was professional surfer Kelly Slater. In her memoir, Anderson discussed her short romance with Peebles, revealing that, according to Today, she had a “mad crush” on the actor. She also loved his “refined” house.

Pamela Anderson revealed that she wants to stay single

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.



The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

Anderson seems to have lived multiple lives in the entertainment industry, from Baywatch bombshell to a symbol for women’s empowerment. There’s no doubt that her relationships have made headlines, for better or for worse — and in spite of Anderson’s desire to find true love and familial connection.

Through all of her many ups and downs, Anderson has always remained true to herself. These days, the actor knows that it is better for her to stay single — at least for now. As she told Variety, “It’s been a year since I’ve been with anybody, and it’s been the best year of my life. It’s been every day writing and reading and just thinking about all the things that make me happy.”