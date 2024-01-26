Here's what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to say about the viral video of Jason Kelce celebrating shirtless in Buffalo.

Even if you’re not one of the 50 million who tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game on Jan. 21, you’ve likely seen the viral video of Jason Kelce cheering on his brother Travis Kelce during the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was seen in a suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, going wild and shirtless when the Chiefs scored. Jason even jumped into the stands to celebrate and the fans loved it. But what did everyone else in the suite like Travis’s pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift think? And how did other Chiefs players react after hearing about it?

Here’s what Swift, Jason’s wife Kylie, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes all thought about the Eagles star’s shirtless shenanigans.

Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, and others watching the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills game | Al Bello/Getty Images

What Taylor Swift thought of Jason and his celebration

The playoff game marked the first time Jason met his brother’s girlfriend and he made quite an impression according to Travis.

During an episode of the Kelce siblings’New Heights podcast on Jan. 24, they talked about when Jason decided he was jumping into the stands which his wife didn’t want him doing right after meeting Swift.

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason recalled. “The moment we get into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’

Jason Kelce celebrates by jumping from his box after the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior ’cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, ‘Do not. Be on your best behavior.’ I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression.’”

Travis then revealed to Jason: “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

What Patrick Mahomes thought about Jason’s celebration

So while Swift loved Jason’s shirtless celebration what did Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes, whose wife Brittany Mahomes watched from the suite, think of it?

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift and others react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

During his weekly guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive, Patrick told the host: “That’s just Jason being Jason. That Kelce family, they live on high energy — they love each other and they’re gonna support each other.”

The quarterback then added that he’s looking forward to seeing how what Jason has up his sleeve for the Chiefs home game this Sunday saying: “Who knows what he’ll do this week.”