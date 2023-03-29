Pedro Pascal Flat-Out Refuses a Demeaning Request From a Reporter: ‘No’

Pedro Pascal’s career has blown up recently, earning him much more attention from fans and the media. His newfound fame has resulted in many internet comments referring to the actor as a “Zaddy” or an attractive older man with swag and style. So when a reporter asked him to read some risque tweets aloud, The Last of Us star, who often plays father figures, wasn’t having it.

Pedro Pascal rejected a reporter’s inappropriate request

Videos of celebrities reading tweets are fairly popular these days. Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Graham Norton Show, and BuzzFeed have all shared segments like this for the sake of entertainment. However, celebrities agree ahead of time to participate in these segments and film in a private studio. Unfortunately, Pascal didn’t receive the same courtesy.

While on the red carpet promoting his role in The Mandalorian, a reporter from Access Hollywood brought up everyone’s growing obsession with the actor and how he felt “being appointed the internet’s new zaddy.” Watching the interview, it’s clear that Pascal is uncomfortable with her question, as he starts fidgeting and looks off to the side.

Instead of answering her, the actor smoothly transitioned into a story about working with Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Still, the reporter didn’t let up and asked him to read “some thirst tweets” from her phone.

According to HuffPost, Pascal spent some time reading the tweets to himself, seemingly amused. However, when the reporter asked him to read his favorite aloud, he simply said, “No,” before politely ending the interview.

Pedro Pascal has read thirst tweets on the red carpet before

Despite rejecting the reporter from Access Hollywood, Pascal has read thirst tweets in interviews in the past. On the red carpet for The Last of Us, he played along during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I am your cool, slutty daddy” in response to a tweet he read. So, what made this time different?

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

It may have had to do with the show he was promoting. The Mandalorian streams on Disney+, a network notorious for encouraging actors to portray a clean-cut image both on and off the screen. The network may ask actors to keep it clean on the red carpet, which may have influenced his decision.

One thing’s for certain. Pascal doesn’t mind playing along with the zaddy persona.

Pedro Pascal gets embarrassed by fancams

Like the term “zaddy,” fancams have also gained popularity due to the internet’s obsession with Pascal. While flattering, the actor admitted that these videos are sometimes embarrassing. While playing “Is It the Way?” in an interview with MTV UK, he explained his feelings toward the fan-made video mash-ups.

“I mean, I’m not against them, but I get a little embarrassed. But I don’t want anyone to stop.”

He then agreed with the interviewer, who called some of the fancams featuring Pascal “cinematic masterpieces.”

“There was one that I saw that someone sent to me,” the actor recalled while talking to MTV UK, “and I was like, ‘This is special.’ It was very good because it also included one of my favorite movies Jurassic Park.”

The first episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on March 1 and will consist of eight episodes.