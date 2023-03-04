‘Perfect Match’ Star Georgia Hassarati Admits Her Regrets From the Show – ‘I Ignored My Intuition’

Netflix dropped the last batch of episodes of Perfect Match on Feb. 28, which means the cast has begun making their rounds with interviews. The new reality TV dating competition provided plenty of entertainment over the course of its first season. One of the stars, Georgia Hassarati, stayed mostly clear of any drama. However, Georgia recently revealed some of her regrets from her time on the show.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Perfect Match Episodes 1-12.]

‘Perfect Match’ stars Georgia and Dom | Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ star Georgia seemed to find a solid match with Dom Gabriel

Georgia didn’t arrive on Perfect Match on the first night. Instead, Chase Demoor decided to send himself on a date with her when he and Anne-Sophie Petit Frere won a trip to the boardroom. However, after matching with Chase for one night, she felt they lacked a romantic connection.

In a case of optimal timing, Francesca Farago dumped Dom soon after Georgia arrived in the series. With Francesa now paired up with Damien Powers, this left Dom without a match, and he seriously considered going home. However, Georgia wanted to explore a relationship with him and convinced him to stay. The two formed a serious connection and went on to win the title of “Perfect Match” after their costars voted for them.

Georgia has a few regrets from her time on ‘Perfect Match’

Even though Georgia managed to avoid most of the drama during Perfect Match, she recently hinted that things behind the scenes weren’t always smooth sailing. Georgia recently sat down with Cosmopolitan Middle East to talk about her time on the series.

When asked if she had any regrets, Georgia replied, “I regret being a little bit naive; I kind of went in there thinking that everyone was as excited to meet me as I was excited to meet them. I think it wasn’t really the case, and I feel like I ignored my intuition a little, and I shouldn’t have, always trust your gut, always listen to your intuition.”

The Australian-Lebanese star also mentioned what she learned throughout the series. “The main thing I learned from Perfect Match is what qualities I want in a partner. Being able to see all the different dynamics of relationships in that house helped me to see what I want and what I don’t want in a potential partner. So, I think it was really helpful actually to have the outsider perspective on everyone’s relationship to help me see that,” she said.

She’s not ruling out appearing on another season of the series

When Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke to Georgia and asked if she would consider doing the show again, she replied, “I don’t think so.” However, it looks like she’s had a change of heart.

Cosmopolitan ME asked her the same question, and she gave a different answer, saying, “I’m not closed to the idea of doing Perfect Match again in the future; if, say I was single and was contacted to go on another season. However, I would like to know who is potentially going on the show so that I’m able to see prior if there’s someone in there that I want to pursue and if I think there’s potential for me to find my perfect match while I’m there.”

Georgia and former Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey are dating, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for her to appear in a reality dating show anytime soon. For now, check out all episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.