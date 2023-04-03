‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Celebrates Her Boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, on Trans Visibility Day

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago celebrated her new boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, on Trans Visibility Day. Here’s how the reality TV star showed her boyfriend some love and what the famous TikToker said about being part of the transgender community.

Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago celebrated her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, on Trans Visibility Day

On March 31, International Transgender Visibility Day, Francesca Farago shared an Instagram post celebrating her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan. Sullivan is a TikTok star who uses his platform to share his experience as a trans man and parent.

“trans visibility day today,” the Perfect Match star captioned a photo carousel of the couple. “so proud of @jessesulli & everything he’s accomplished these past few years. In a world filled with so much hate and negativity, you’ve continued to use your platform to spread so much love & awareness. You amaze me every day!”

Farago continued, “Even though these are scary times and it seems like this country is taking steps backward. We WILL get there and i will be by your side forever. Love you forever Jesse baby.”

Sullivan responded by commenting, “Babyyyy I love you so much this melts my brain,” with five red heart emojis at the end.

Francesca Farago’s boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, shared that being a trans person is ‘not easy’

On Halloween 2019, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan shared via Instagram that he had started taking testosterone in order to transition. Francesca Farago’s boyfriend has since shared that being part of the trans community is “not easy.”

“It was one hundred times more difficult than I anticipated,” he told The Things in March. “I never expected it to be as hard and to get as much hate as I have but I have this thing inside of me that knows I’m doing what I should do.”

Sullivan added, “Every trans person is going to tell you that it’s not easy. The process you go through with family members and friends, you’re going through physical changes, your emotions can be all over the place, but you’re also doing something you’ve wanted to do your entire life.”

The Perfect Match star’s boyfriend explained why he continued sharing his story, despite some of the negative reactions he has received online.

“I hope to accomplish not only solidarity and comfort for people who are queer, but also to change the minds of people who don’t understand me,” he said. “I really believe if they understood me and other trans people – or any gender non-conforming people – it would change things.”

Sullivan continued, “There’s always donating to organizations and signing petitions… If you see a trans person being disrespected online, leave that comment… be respectful of pronouns, support them when others don’t. There are a lot of ways to be an ally.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star said her boyfriend receives ‘death threats’

Francesca Farago has faced public scrutiny after appearing on multiple reality TV shows, but she says her boyfriend receives harsh criticism – even death threats – for a different reason.

“My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts,” the Perfect Match star told Variety in February. “And he’s just a nice normal dad. He’s so sweet. To have these aspects of public hate from that just proves that the more representation we have, the more positive it will be because people will see that we’re just normal people.”

The Too Hot to Handle alum said having LGBTQ representation on social media and in reality shows is crucial because of the dangers the community faces. “I feel like representation is so important because it’ll show audiences that we’re normal people. Just because we identify in a certain way doesn’t mean that we deserve this huge amount of hate.”