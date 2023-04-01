‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Hits Back at Georgia for Kris Jenner Diss

The new reality TV show Perfect Match captured viewers’ attention by giving attractive singles fun challenges in hopes they’d find love in the beautiful Panama City. Although none of the couples from the first season stayed together, their time on the show was mostly harmonious. Still, like any reality TV series, Perfect Match delivered plenty of drama. Season 1 portrayed Francesca Farago as a villain, she believes, and she has had enough of fellow contestant Georgia Hassarati’s comments about her.

The Georgia and Francesca drama

Tensions between Georgia and Francesca seemed minimal on the new Netflix reality series, at least after the initial awkwardness. Georgia came to the show and matched with Dom after Francesca broke things off with him. Francesca let it be known she didn’t think Georgia’s intentions were good, but over time, Georgia and Dom became a favorite couple. Eventually, they were crowned the “Perfect Match.”

But right after filming ended, things took a turn. After the show wrapped, Georgia slammed Dom in a three-part Instagram story, accusing him of seeking attention. She also appeared to insult Francesca.

“You let the one person who weaponized your emotions against you on the show … manipulate you all over again post-show to turn on me online and create a false narrative about how our relationship ended,” Georgia wrote (via Screen Rant).

She was referring to Francesca’s claim that Georgia started dating her latest beau, Harry Jowsey, two days after Perfect Match Season 1 filming ended — and that she ghosted Dom to do so. What Francesca and Dom apparently left out is that Dom kept in contact with castmate Ines and is dating her, meaning Georgia was in the right for ending things with him.

Georgia Hassarati, Kris Jenner, and Francesca Farago | Karwai Tang/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Georgia didn’t hold back from naming names during her Instagram rant. She ended it with this diss: “Kris Jenner works hard, but Francesca works harder.”

On the Almost Adulting podcast, Francesca reminded listeners she was right about Georgia’s intentions the whole time. Since then, Georgia has continued her attacks, claiming Francesca had a vendetta against her and wanted to team up with Dom and leave Georgia without a match.

Francesca also quickly denied those allegations, saying, “You have no idea what you’re talking about. None of that happened. I don’t know if we were literally filming the same show or what you were up to, but that literally didn’t happen.”

To show she’s clearly unbothered by Georgia’s claims, Francesca posted a photo on Instagram of her holding a Chanel handbag with the caption, “Minding my own business.”

Laughing all the way to the bank?

Though Francesca didn’t appreciate Georgia’s Kris Jenner comment, being compared to the media mogul isn’t all that bad. In fact, the Perfect Match star is building an impressive fortune of her own. A successful model and influencer, Francesca has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Her appearances on reality shows have only boosted her popularity and earned her more followers.

So, although Georgia tried to insult her, Francesca is still doing something right.