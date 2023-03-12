You Can Rent the ‘Perfect Match’ Villa for $7,300 a Night

Reality TV fans will be thrilled to learn they can rent out the Perfect Match villa for only $7,300 a night. Guests can rest their heads on the same beds where their favorite Perfect Match stars hooked up, snap selfies while lounging by the pool, and walk up the grand staircase with their own love interest.

Contestants lived in a luxury villa overlooking the ocean

‘Perfect Match’ contestants and host Nick Lachey on the set | Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix © 2023

Perfect Match viewers saw most of the mansion on the show, but some features mentioned in the rental listing didn’t make it on camera. One is the property’s surroundings. Far from a typical beach house, the six-bedroom villa stands atop a cliff on the edge of the Panama rainforest.

“This villa is perched at the edge of the rainforest on a small cliff above the Pacific Ocean on Playa Bonita,” Latin Exclusive states. “Inspired by the Panama Canal, with clean modern lines and a cozy home feel, one of the most eye-catching elements is the dramatic high ceilings, which in the main hall stand at almost 50 feet and at 18 feet throughout the rest of the house.”

But that’s not all. The Perfect Match villa also has a few rooms contestants probably couldn’t access.

The ‘Perfect Match’ villa is even more luxurious than the show reveals

After watching the Netflix dating show, we have no doubt the house where Perfect Match contestants lived is beautiful. However, the rental listing indicates the location is more luxurious than viewers saw.

For example, in addition to the private plunge pool, the master bedroom featured an ensuite with an indoor garden designed as a “Temple of Water.”

The house also has an elevator, a library with “an oversized opium bed,” and a bar/lounge area featuring a “display wall that hosts a collection of world treasures.”

Only 20 minutes from downtown Panama City, the villa comes fully staffed, so no one has to bother doing the dishes.

Don’t expect to find love in the ‘Perfect Match’ villa

Despite their beautiful surroundings, the Perfect Match contestants who lived in the villa were hardly lucky in love. In fact, none of the couples from the final five are still together. The most surprising split is Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso, who matched on the first day in the house.

Kariselle and Joey dated on and off before entering the house, but Joey’s commitment issues prevented them from getting serious. However, he seemed to have a change of heart when he asked Kariselle to be his girlfriend only a few episodes into the season. Then Joey shocked everyone by getting down on one knee and popping the question on their final date. But their relationship changed after they left the house.

Asked if he and Kariselle were planning a wedding, he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “No, we are not. After the show wrapped, things just weren’t the way that they probably should be, and I like to keep all of those details private, especially knowing that we went on this show and put so much of ourselves out there. It’s nice to have something that remains true to ourselves and in privacy.”

Toward the end of Perfect Match Season 1, Chloe Vietch and Shayne Jansen argued over her ex, which showed Shayne’s true colors. Despite leaving the show with Shayne, Chloe told People she still had doubts about their relationship. “I see some colors that I didn’t like. I quite like pink. I don’t like red. So after the show, we decided not to take things any further.”

As expected, distance came between Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth, preventing them from continuing to get to know each other.

Likewise, although Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati seemed to have a deeper connection, they claimed they couldn’t make things work long-distance. However, Georgia’s sudden relationship with Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey blindsided Dom.

Last, it comes as no shock that Izzy Fairthorne and Bartise Bowden are no longer together, as Bartise spent his time on the show jumping from one match to another. People confirmed they’re not dating, but neither has revealed a reason.