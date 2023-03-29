‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Lauren Will Make Major Moves of Her Own This Season

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, the major players are dealing with the fallout from last season. Tariq St. Patrick is learning that he will be stuck in the drug game for much longer than he expected. Moreover, he believes that his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) has died.

However, things aren’t as they appear. Lauren will be making her own moves this season.

Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Does Lauren die in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

After learning that Professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) had tricked Lauren into wearing a wire, Tariq urged Lauren to leave town. However, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) and Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) learned that Lauren was a snitch. As a result, Effie intercepted Brayden Weston’s (Gianni Paolo) attempt to help Lauren flee.

Effie knocked Lauren out and pushed her car into a river. Later, attorney Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook) told everyone that Lauren had died in a car accident. However, that wasn’t true. A bystander saw Lauren’s car go into the water, and she was able to be rescued.

Lauren will make major moves of her own in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At present, Lauren is being held in Jenny’s family home. She continues to be a pawn for law enforcement, just like she was in season 2. However, fans shouldn’t expect Lauren to be complacent for long. She’s become increasingly frustrated by the circumstances of her life, especially since everyone, including her parents, believes she’s dead.

Taking a closer look at her character description for season 3, it’s clear that Lauren will be making some major moves of her own. It reads in part,

With the promise of returning to her parents and old life if she cooperates, Lauren agrees to work with the feds, the smoking gun in their case, to nail Tariq St. Patrick once and for all. But Lauren, tired of being manipulated by everyone around her, starts to question whose side she should really be on — or rather, who can help her secure the best outcome for herself. Whole lotta shady s*** about to go down…y'all ready? Don't miss an all new #PowerGhost this Friday on @starz. pic.twitter.com/phE1pUx15R — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 21, 2023

Tariq and Lauren’s relationship will never be the same

Following his indictment for two murders in season 2, Lauren and Tariq drifted apart. As a result, Lauren was tricked into wearing a wire and nearly forced to testify against him. Though Tariq was less than pleased about this, he never wanted anything bad to happen to Lauren. This is why he trusted Brayden to help her escape New York City.

In fact, ever since he learned about her death, Tariq has felt an immense amount of guilt. However, Lauren isn’t sure that Tariq didn’t task Effie to end her life. When Tariq finally learns that she’s alive, the pair will have a tough road ahead.

“Man. That’s gonna be a crazy one,” Rainey told Digital Spy. “Obviously, he’s not gonna even believe it. I don’t know, it’s gonna be insane. I can’t really say too much because you know that has to come soon. Tariq is definitely not expecting his girl to still be alive, I can tell you that much. She’s obviously gonna have a lot of mixed emotions. She’s not gonna know what to think of Tariq. She’s obviously she’s going to think Tariq might have put people up to this, she might think that he might have nothing to do with it. But who knows. It’s gonna be a rocky road between Lauren and Tariq. I can definitely tell you that. It’s going to be pretty rocky.”