‘Power’: Another Spinoff Could Be Possible With Omari Hardwick at the Center

Power was absolutely thrilling to fans when it aired for six seasons on Starz. The show followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a drug kingpin determined to go legit. However, this past, familial expectations and his actions continued to drag him further into the drug game until there was no escape. Though Ghost died in Power, fans have been adamant about seeing the character on screen again.

Now, there could be a way for Hardwick to reprise the role.

Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in ‘Power’ | Starz

Ghost is dead in ‘Power’ according to Omari Hardwick

Despite fans thinking otherwise, since Ghost’s death and the hands of his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), fans have been searching for ways for the character to be resurrected. However, according to Hardiwck, Ghost is dead and buried.

“… You know, when people ask it, they go, ‘Yo there was no coffin. Yo, you didn’t actually take your last breath on the ground — or at least, the camera didn’t necessarily show that. It showed you trying to make sure that Tommy didn’t shoot your son,'” he explained on the Pivot podcast. “I won’t ever say it because, Fred, I know you don’t want me to say it.”

Since then Ghost’s death has been confirmed countless times.

Omari Hardwick returning to ‘Power’

Since the series finale of Power, fans have been in disbelief about Ghost’s death. There have been theories that he’s not really dead and that it’s all a big distraction for him to get out of the game finally. Hardwick, Starz, and the Power Universe creators have all paid close attention to the fans’ comments.

“I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz told Deadline when asked if Ghost could possibly be resurrected. “But…Ghost died.”

While Ghost died in this version of Power, he could still be alive and well in an alternative universe, having gotten away with all of the horrific things he’s done. Shane Johnson, who portrays Cooper Saxe in Power and Power Book II: Ghost, revealed a new way Hardwick could return as Ghost.

“The one thing I do think could happen is, I know Omari has said he’s interested in telling a different story about James,” he told Express U.K. “So, that would have to probably be a show that we didn’t see, but was happening simultaneously to Power. But we see them outside of this world. So, it’s like, what’s the darker other stuff that’s happening outside what we’ve seen on camera already? I don’t even know if they’ve ever done a show like this that I’m talking about. But I think that would be interesting.”

The show seems very unlikely, but it’s certainly nice for fans to think about.

How much did Omari Hardwick make on ‘Power’?

If Hardwick did, in fact, somehow return to the Power Universe, he would likely do it at a much higher rate than what he was paid in the original show. “I still haven’t made what I should have made,” Hardwick told the Pivot podcast. “I still haven’t made the money. I never made what I should have made. Never. It’s happening now, finally.”

The actor explained that at the height of Power, he was making roughly $150,000 per episode, which is fairly low considering what a major hit the series was not just for Starz, but for the network overall. If Hardwick were to return for a possible spinoff, or even as a guest star in one of the already greenlit spinoffs, he will undoubtedly be paid his worth.