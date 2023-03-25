PR Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face ‘Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t’ Scenario About King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to King Charles’ coronation but haven’t publicly confirmed they will attend. A PR expert believes they should avoid stealing the spotlight on this historic day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘minimize their impact’ on the coronation

PR and Crisis Communications Specialist Patrick O’Kane of Different Narrative said Harry and Meghan shouldn’t attend the coronation, telling The Mirror they face a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” scenario.

“With public opinion very much divided on whether the couple should attend king Charles II’s coronation, there is a risk that Harry and Meghan’s attendance would steal the limelight on what should be a historical day not only for royals but for the United Kingdom and the entire commonwealth,” O’Kane said.

If the Sussexes don’t attend the event, it could appear like a “slap in the face” to Charles. “[Stepping back] might be the best way to protect their brand,” the PR expert noted.

He continued, “A reset on their activities and re-evaluation of their objectives as they seek to rebuild a life of their own making would enable a fresh start.”

O’Kane said Harry and Meghan should “minimize their impact.”

“The key thing for Harry and Meghan is to minimize their impact on a moment in royal history at the start of May, but whichever decision they take, they may face a rocky road back into the limelight,” he explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘strictly controlled’ if they attend

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that if Prince Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, he believes they will be “strictly controlled.”

“Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won’t have much of a role,” Fitzwilliams said. “The palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with — there’s no chance at all that they will overshadow the event.”

The commentator said that royal family “unity” is important for the coronation.

“Unity at the time of the coronation will be paramount,” Fitzwilliams said. “The royals couldn’t hit back to the various allegations and so forth. It’s a matter of saying nothing and letting comments, however outrageous, pass but realizing you can’t trust the Sussexes for a moment.”

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation?

In February, Fitzwilliams predicted Harry and Meghan would get an invitation to the coronation. “We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so,” he said. “As to whether or not they’ll come, the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they’re royals.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one.”

Since the coronation is the same day as Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s birthday, there’s the possibility the Sussexes won’t attend.