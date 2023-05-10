Prince George Reportedly Asked King Charles to Change Coronation Rule to Prevent Being Bullied at School

King Charles‘ coronation ceremony was a mixture of traditional and modern elements. The new king adjusted many aspects of the historical event to modernize the monarchy. His grandson, Prince George, who served as a coronation page, was a catalyst for one of these significant changes. Sources claim the nine-year-old didn’t want his role in the event to cause bullying at school.

Prince George holds King Charles’ robes after his coronation ceremony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince George’s request helped to modernize a traditional ceremony element

King Charles’ first grandson played a critical role in his coronation ceremony. Prince George walked into the ceremony as a coronation page. He appeared alongside the king’s family members and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

Geroge is the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. His siblings are Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George reportedly asked King Charles to change one element of the ceremony so he wouldn’t get bullied at school, reported The Mirror. The clothing that Pages traditionally wore was modified away from a traditional look into a more modern style.

Pages have historically worn a red coat with gold trim, a white satin waistcoat, white breeches, and stockings. They also wear white gloves, black buckled shoes, and a feathered, three-cornered hat. However, George reportedly didn’t want to wear stockings as he feared being bullied for the outfit.

Therefore, George reportedly implored Charles to modify the page’s outfits. George and the other pages subsequently wore red, gold-braided, blue velvet-cuffed tunics with ivory silk satin waistcoats, black wool trousers, and boots.

What was Prince George’s role as a coronation page?

As a coronation page, Prince George and seven other young boys attended to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, during the service. In addition, they were responsible for carrying Charles and Camilla’s robes.

Pages are typically teenage sons of families with lines of nobility. George, however, was the youngest. Furthermore, the decision for George to have this crucial role in his grandfather’s coronation was made after ensuring he was comfortable with carrying out such a public duty, The Telegraph reported.

The king’s pages were his grandson George, Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Ralph Tollemache, 12, whose father Edward is the King’s godchild.

The queen consort’s three grandsons assisted at her coronation. Twin boys Gus and Louis, and Freddy, all 13, helped their grandmother. However, her great-nephew Arthur Elliot was the second youngest page at 10.

The reason Prince George was asked to be a coronation page

Prince George stands on the Buckingham Palace balcony after King Charles’ coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Mirror reported George was given the task of coronation page after showing a “deep interest” in the ceremony. George’s father, Prince William, played a vital role in the historical tradition. He was his father’s liege man.

The Mirror quoted a source close to the royal family who said it was important to Charles that the royal line of succession was represented. “The king is very keen to show those in the line of ­succession, his natural heirs, at the center of his coronation. Even though he is only nine, George is very mature and already understands the roles of his grandfather and father and his future role.”

Prince George played a vital role in the coronation concert one day after the ceremony. He sat alongside other royal family members, including his mother, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as they cheered on Prince William during a speech honoring King Charles and Queen Elizabeth.