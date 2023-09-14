Following the release of his Heart of Invictus documentary, Prince Harry headed to Düsseldorf, Germany for the start of the Invictus Games on Sept. 9. The duke was joined later in the week by his wife, Meghan Markle, and many eyes have been on the couple since.

Now, someone who used to work for the royal family and knows Harry is discussing how he has become so turned off by the Sussexes who seem to be “living in an alternative reality. “

Why Harry’s mother’s former butler says duke and Meghan are ‘living in alternative reality’

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became one of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footmen. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. He remained the princess’s butler until her death in 1997.

Burrell recently talked about why he believes the Duke of Sussex is “confused” and doesn’t have a “strategy” as he moves through an “alternative reality” he and Meghan created.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell opined: “I think Harry is a little confused. He doesn’t have a sharp strategy and for many reasons. I’ve turned off. I’m not the only one. I think throughout the country, people realize that he has abandoned this country and he’s abandoned the royal family, the institution of monarchy. He’s turned his back on the people and his heritage and what was expected of him. Quite frankly, there’s no place here [U.K.] for Harry. He’s living in an alternative reality world now: one which he and Meghan have made and they’ve made their own rules to go with it, and I wish them well.

“I keep wishing them well, but … this country and the people of this country have an opinion and I think Harry should be aware of that. The general public of this country do have a very strong opinion about Harry and Meghan … I’m not sure he is aware, living inside this positive world of Montecito, Californian lifestyle. I think he is sometimes oblivious to it because he is rather petulant. He is a petulant prince. That’s my opinion.”

Burrell questioned the timing of Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ doc being released

Burrell also commented on Netflix’s Heart of Invictus documentary that Prince Harry produced and is featured in. The show, which flopped with viewers according to several publications, was released to the streaming platform on Aug. 30.

“I’m very upset with him,” Burrell said. “I’m frankly tired of the whinging and whining that comes with the Sussexes … Not only that but I’m upset with him in many, many different ways and I can sympathize with his brother and thinking about what he’s done to the family.

“I have a question about the timing of releasing this particular documentary. It was released on the eve of the anniversary of his mother’s death. By coincidence, I wonder? Is that the most appropriate time to release a documentary by Prince Harry?

“Once again, I think you see this tortured, petulant prince promoting his works and I have no gripe with him and the Invictus Games because I think it’s an incredible cause supporting veterans and that’s wonderful. But it’s the way he’s promoted it that’s questionable.”