Prince Harry ‘Could Get More Publicity’ if He Doesn’t Attend Coronation After RSVP Claims Royal Expert

Prince Harry is scheduled to attend his father, King Charles’ coronation ceremony. The reception Harry will receive at the historical event from his family remains to be seen. But a royal expert claims that Harry “could get more publicity” if he doesn’t attend. However, this decision is at the expense of missing the biggest day of his father’s life.

Prince Harry may skip his father’s coronation after RSVP, says royal expert | Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles reportedly fears Harry will purposely miss the coronation

Royal expert Neil Sean penned an opinion piece for Fox News. He says King Charles fears Harry will ultimately skip the coronation. Sean believes this is a power move by Harry to try and get more personal publicity.

“One very good source tells me this. ‘Until we see him at the castle gates being driven up by the Met Police security here in England, then we won’t believe he is coming, and that tragically is the feeling of the king,'” Sean wrote.

Sean continued. “He wants him there and hopes he will attend, but with Meghan and Harry propping up their own PR, who knows? They know he could get even more publicity if he fails to show up, and then it’s all about them again.”

The royal expert claims that he has information direct from palace courtiers, that there has been no information regarding Harry’s flight information or what day and time he is arriving. Sean wrote, “which again makes it all about” Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a plan to spin coverage in their direction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2022 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry will reportedly attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, solo. His wife, Meghan Markle, will remain home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Sean claims that the couple already has a PR expert ready to positively spin Meghan’s time at home. He believes that while Harry is in the United Kingdom, Meghan will also be in the spotlight.

“I might add also the feeling from the new team pushing Meghan into the limelight — once again — would be a snapshot of her husband Harry at the coronation with her children both looking on adoringly missing their papa while he stands alone in London, on a newly launched Instagram account,” Sean wrote.

He continued, “To finish off the PR plug, the text, I am told, will be something along the lines of being “so proud of her husband and her children,” ensuring the limelight — at least sprinkles — a little in her direction. Would she dare, though? The palace seems to think so. We shall await the next rumblings.”

Prince Harry has no significant role in King Charles’ coronation

King Charles’ coronation will involve senior royals, Prince William and Princess Anne, but not Prince Harry. He will be a spectator during the day of his father’s ascension.

Harry will sit in the congregation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, the scene of every coronation since 1066. Still, the aftereffects of months of speaking out against his father and the royal family will be felt.

On coronation day, Prince William will kneel at his father’s feet and swear his loyalty to him “as your liege man of life and limb.” A traditional homage by royal dukes — including Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Andrew, Duke of York — has been scrapped.

It is unclear whether Harry will appear alongside his family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Because he is no longer a senior working royal, he may have to sit the photo op out. However, King Charles may insist that his sons are photographed alongside him on the most important day of his royal life.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles is televised on May 6, 2023. Check your local listings for where the ceremony can be seen in your area.