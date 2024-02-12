Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hand-holding may have a connection to what happens at public events, according to a body language expert.

It seems there’s more to holding hands in public for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than a simple romantic gesture. According to a body language expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may hold hands as a way to offer reassurance. Ahead, what Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding may have started as. Plus, what it seemingly conveys during social outings.

Holding hands in public is a way for Harry to show Meghan he ‘cares’

They might not be the royal couple who’s almost always in a permanent state of PDA — that’s reserved for Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall — but Harry and Meghan are known for showing their affection for each other publicly.

This, according to Adam Lyons, who is a dating coach and body language expert, could be a subtle way for Harry to show his wife of nearly six years they’re tackling social situations together, not separately.

Analyzing the pair’s body language for Express, Lyons said: “I suspect it was his way of initially showing her that he cares about her and won’t leave her alone in social gatherings.”

Remember that although Meghan had years of experience giving interviews and walking red carpets by the time she married Harry in May 2018, the former Suit star had never before done a so-called “walkabout” or other public-facing activities royals do. So, she had guidance from Harry on navigating royal life.

Holding hands is ‘reassurance’ that no one is forgotten when Harry and Meghan are in public

The expert continued, claiming the press “cares more” about what Harry, 39, says at public events, which, in turn, could perhaps leave Meghan feeling isolated.

“You can see she tries to talk and have things to say,” Lyons said. “But the press cares more about what Prince Harry has to say, and that has to be infuriating for her.”

With that in mind, “the hand-holding would serve as reassurance that he isn’t forgetting her.”

Furthermore, he said, physical touch appears to be Harry’s “love language.”

“You can see them constantly touching, but he has a body lean towards [sic] her that she doesn’t have in return,” the expert said. “In essence, his body constantly moves towards [sic] hers, one assumes to get touch.”

Meghan is confident on red carpets with Harry

Although the hand-holding may have started as a reassuring gesture when Meghan first entered royal life, it’s her who is confident whenever she and Harry hit the red carpet.

Take, for instance, the Kingston, Jamaica, premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in early January 2024. Harry and Meghan walked the red carpet, with the former giving off some seriously confident body language.

In the past, whether at a star-studded charity event or a panel discussion, Meghan’s typically been the one, according to body language expert analysis, who is comfortable in front of cameras.

Whatever the reason behind Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding, the pair have noticeably toned down their PDA in recent years.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.