Prince Harry Says He Had a Smaller Bedroom Than Prince William at Balmoral Castle

Excerpts from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, continue to be released. He spent some time looking back at his childhood and how he was treated differently than his brother, Prince William. One revelation Prince Harry made was that he had a smaller bedroom than Prince Harry at Balmoral castle when they were children.

Prince Harry says his bedroom was smaller than Prince William’s

In Spare, Harry highlights that Prince William got the bigger bedroom in their Balmoral castle. According to reports, one of the bedrooms at Balmoral was divided in half.

Harry says William received the bigger half of the bedroom. Apparently, the Prince of Wales had an elaborate setup with a double bed, mirrored wardrobe, large sink, and large window with beautiful views, reports The Sun. Harry says his room was smaller and not as elaborate as William’s.

Prince Harry spoke about Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s larger living quarters

The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers says things likely began to change between Harry and William when he saw how his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were living compared to him and Meghan Markle. He was likely transported to the days when William got the bigger bedroom. Kate and William’s residence was reportedly an elaborate 20-room dwelling while Harry and Meghan lived in a small two-bedroom home in Nottingham Cottage.

“They were just in awe of the absolute splendor of how this 20-[room] apartment had been done up,” says Myers during the Lorraine broadcast. “And it seems the pettiness runs through this. They were living in Nottingham Cottage, which was on the grounds of [Kensington Palace]. Talking about they only had Ikea furniture and they had to buy their sofa from Sofa.com on Meghan’s credit card. The jealousy was sort of running through them.”

Lorraine Kelly believes Harry is still resentful about his childhood. However, she also points out it’s not uncommon for the youngest child to receive a smaller room.

“I know there’s a lot of resentment there,” says Kelly. “You notice if you’re the oldest in any family, the oldest one usually does get the biggest room. I know I did. That’s how it should be.”

Revelations from Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

Myers says it’s ironic that Prince Harry’s book is titled Spare, yet he spares very few details of his private life and the lives of the royal family.

“I imagine the irony has been lost on Harry because nobody is spared,” says Myers. “We have revelations of drug taking; we have revelations of violence allegations, that his brother manhandled him. It even goes into detail about him being circumcised.”

Other revelations include Harry’s description of how he lost his virginity, details about Meghan’s strained relationship with Kate, his thoughts on King Charles marrying Camilla, and more. Myers doesn’t believe reconciliation is possible after so many secrets were unveiled.

“After reading the extracts of the entire book, my overwhelming feeling from this is one of sadness,” says Myers. “There is no way back for them. I still don’t doubt he loves his father and his brother, but he’s got a funny way of showing it.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.