A 'clear inference' Prince Harry made to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage came across like an 'attack' to his brother.

A new biography claims Prince William considered Prince Harry’s 2022 inference about his marriage to Kate Middleton the “lowest of the low.” Ahead, what the Duke of Sussex said in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries that “astonished” friends of the royal family. Plus, why “opinions were divided” on Harry’s comment.

In a Daily Mail excerpt of King Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, out Jan. 18, 2024, author Robert Hardman described Harry & Meghan, the six-part docuseries chronicling Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance and exit from royal life, as a “salvo” of “withering remarks.”

“Among other things, Prince Harry claimed that, for male members of the family, ‘there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold — as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with,’” Hardman recalled.

“The clear inference,” he wrote, “that he was talking about his elder brother astonished friends of the family.”

Harry remarked in Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December 2022, that for royal men, there’s often an “urge” to marry to “fit the mold” rather than for love.

“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men,” Harry began. “There can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

“The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart,” he added.

William saw Harry’s ‘fit the mold’ comment as a ‘blatant attack’ on Kate

Hardman cited an unnamed friend who shared that William considered Harry’s comment an “attack” on his wife, Kate Middleton.

“‘On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low,’” the friend said.

However, the biographer did note that “opinions were divided” on Harry’s “fit the mold” remark. Was it Harry throwing a barb at his sister-in-law, the now Princess of Wales?

Or was it “a case of ‘Harry shooting his mouth off’ with yet another round of scattergun assertions and thoughtless allegations,” Hardman wrote.

Harry’s comments about Kate Middleton in ‘Spare’

Less than a month after the second installment of Harry & Meghan began streaming, Harry released his bombshell Spare memoir. In the 410-page tome, which hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, the 39-year-old took aim at not only his father, King Charles III, and brother, among others, but also Kate.

Harry included a variety of unflattering passages about Kate in Spare. There was the time Kate “grimaced” when Meghan borrowed lip gloss. A “clear the air” conversation over tea involved “shouting at each other about place cards and hormones.”

Other anecdotes included differences between Meghan and Kate being apparent from the start and William and Kate laughing about Harry’s 2005 Nazi costume.

The royal family didn’t comment on Harry & Meghan or Spare. Now, more than a year since Spare‘s debut, Harry’s “still picking up the pieces” of his “battered” relationships.