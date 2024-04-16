Meghan Markle can 'never fully forgive the royals for what they put her and Prince Harry through,' an insider says.

Prince Harry doesn’t have Meghan Markle’s support in “reaching out” to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly thinks the Duke of Sussex is waging a “losing battle” by contacting his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, amid years of strained relationships. Instead, the American Riviera Orchard founder sees things as unchanged.

Meghan can ‘never fully forgive’ Kate, William, and the royal family

According to an OK! Magazine report, reaching out to William and Kate isn’t, in Meghan’s opinion, a good idea.

“Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences,” a source told the outlet. “But she thinks he’s making a big mistake.”

Kate’s cancer diagnosis, for which she’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy, doesn’t change the situation either. Meghan, the source added, “obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly sent words of support to Kate and William, as well as King Charles III, after both the 42-year-old and 75-year-old were diagnosed with cancer. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t reportedly get a heads-up before Kate’s announcement, meaning they found out with the rest of the world.

Meghan “wants her [Kate] to make a full recovery,” the source went on. “And for the family to all be OK. But four years on from leaving, and she’s still upset by it all and can never fully forgive the royals for what they put her and Harry through and have never apologised [sic].”

Meanwhile, Harry is believed to be urging Meghan to visit England for the 10-year Invictus Games anniversary. A service is set for May 8, 2024, at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Harry’s expected to speak. Meghan’s attendance is listed as TBC or “to be confirmed.”

Meghan sees ‘no way’ back with Kate Middleton

A potential Meghan-Kate reunion on cordial terms seems unlikely as far as the former Suits star is concerned. Meghan, per author Tom Quinn, feels Kate should’ve had her “back” as a fellow royal family “outsider.”

He told The Mirror that even following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, the prospect looks like it won’t happen.

“Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan,” the Gilded Youth author said. “But she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous.”

Meghan, Quinn added, doesn’t want Kate’s illness to be the reason people think they’re trying to mend fences.

“She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill,” he said. “Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.”

Meanwhile, Harry has “no choice” but to extend an olive branch after years of public hits, from interviews to Spare.

Harry and Meghan may see William and Kate at Balmoral this summer

An olive branch invite to Balmoral from King Charles could put Harry and Meghan in the same room as William and Kate. The Wales family are among the royals known to close out the season in Scotland.

“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry,” a source told Page Six.

The king, the source continued, “may decide that life is just too short.” Plus, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

Meanwhile, Sussex sources weren’t “aware of any approach for the summer months just yet,” per the outlet.

If Harry and Meghan do get a Balmoral invite — it’s a big if at this point — it’d mark Lili and Archie’s first in-person visit with their grandfather and royal relatives since 2022.