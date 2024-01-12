Find out what the Princess of Wales didn't get from Prince William on her birthday one year that had her very upset.

Prince William‘s wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) celebrates her birthday every year on Jan. 9.

In 2024 it was reported that although she celebrated quietly with their family in Windsor, William still made every effort to “spoil her rotten.” And while there’s no doubt that Kate receives nice things from her husband, a royal author has revealed that one year the princess was left “crushed” and “frustrated” because of something he did.

Read on to find out what that was and why it left Kate feeling that way.

The reason Kate was left ‘crushed’ one year on her birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together at the Central Flying School in Lincolnshire, England | POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, who authored the book Kate: The Future Queen, relayed the story about why the princess was left “crushed” on her birthday back in 2008.

After completing his assignments with the Armed Forces, William was set to leave the Household Cavalry but decided to join the RAF. According to Nicholl, the prince’s decision was a surprise to not only his family but also his then-girlfriend.

“With that single decision, Kate’s life was turned upside down. She had expected a [marriage] proposal once William had completed his military training. But instead, she was forced to accept that there would be no engagement any time soon. Kate would have to wait even longer,” Nicholl wrote per Express. “Kate supported his desires and ambitions, but privately she was crushed. William was asking her to be an army wife — without the nuptials. Her frustration was understandable.

“For Kate, it was a step backward. It seemed that everyone was getting married except for her. As she neared her 27th birthday, Kate’s plan to be married with children by the time she was thirty was looking increasingly unlikely.”

Kate finally got her wish when Prince William proposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose together for photographs after the Palace announced their engagement | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Of course, two years later, the princess got her wish when William finally did pop the question.

The proposal took place during a trip to Kenya and the prince said he was able to surprise his longtime girlfriend with an overnight stay at a secluded cabin on the shores of Lake Rutundu. The lakeside setting served as the backdrop when he asked for her hand in marriage.

During a speech at Buckingham Palace’s reception marking the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit, William told the audience why he chose that location to propose.

“The African continent holds a very special place in my heart,” he explained. “It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011, and have since welcomed three children together.