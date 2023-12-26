See the video that shows just why the Prince of Wales is also being called "Prince of the People," which is the very thing his wife was accused of not doing.

Prince Wiliam is being praised and called “a true king of hearts” and “Prince of the People” after a video shared on social media showed him doing something Meghan Markle once said his wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), does not do.

Here’s what that is and why some say it brings back memories of William’s late mother.

What Meghan said Kate didn’t do when they met

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend the 2018 Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The former Suits star took aim at her sister-in-law the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan when she detailed her first meeting with Harry’s brother and Kate.

During the second episode of the program, which debuted on Dec. 8, 2022, Meghan discussed her first meeting with the couple and explained that they had dinner at home and she figured it would be a laid-back evening. The duchess explained: “It’s so funny if I look back at it now because now I know so much and I’m so glad I didn’t then. Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness. Even when Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”

Meghan then spoke about how she went in to hug Kate saying: “I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Prince William dubbed ‘Prince of the People’ for doing what Meghan said is ‘jarring’ to Brits

Prince William hugs a woman named Katie Daley during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, England | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following Meghan’s claim, several sources who know the Princess of Wales defended her with one telling People that Kate is “a big hugger. She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”

Whether or not Kate’s really into hugging, we know for sure it’s not “jarring” for her husband as a video circulating online proves hugging isn’t something William shies away from. The video uploaded to TikTok in December 2023 shows the prince giving hugs to dozens of well-wishers and fans he’s met over the years.

The text in the 25-second clip refers to the Prince of Wales as “Prince of the People” for sharing hugs. It’s received thousands of views and hundreds of likes so far. Some of the people who commented on the video said William reminded them of his mother, Princess Diana, who also warmly greeted and embraced people she didn’t know.