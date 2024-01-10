A former royal family employee, who worked with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the past, is explaining what Kate does that will make William a "better monarch."

We’ve heard from Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Ferguson that marrying into Britain’s royal family isn’t easy. But Prince William’s wife (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the women who made the transition into royal life look easy.

And now someone who used to work in the royal household and knows the Prince and Princess of Wales is discussing the changes he’s seen in Kate and what she has done that will make William a “better king.”

Former royal employee explains how Kate will make Prince William ‘better’ in his future role

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch and his wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), he also looked after William and his then-girlfriend whenever they stayed at Highgrove House. Harrold believes that Kate’s regal transformation from when he first met her to now has helped William grow his confidence for his future role as king.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade for the president and first lady of the Republic of Korea | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Harrold explained: “The Kate I knew 20 years ago was fun and down to earth. We only knew her as Kate. She still is fun, but it comes across in a very different way. She’s now more regal. Her image changed without a choice but it’s because the royal family wanted someone who would be a future queen eventually. Kate was never like that in the beginning, but it’s just how she’s adapted to her role and responsibilities expected from the Princess of Wales. She’s a future queen and that’s expected of her. I like to hope that the changes we’ve seen in Kate are for the better.”

The former royal butler opined: “Kate’s influence will make William a better king. She’s always been a great influence on William in terms of his confidence and independence as the Prince of Wales. It’s completely transformed with Kate by his side. Most importantly, they’re a team when they’re together. They work incredibly well with each other’s support. They’re also very funny together and that is such an advantage, as it just makes them even more approachable as a future king and queen in the eyes of the public. That is why they remind me of the late [Queen Elizabeth] and Prince Philip. They have the same dynamic with one another and it always works very well. The two of them reflect a new time for the royal family.”

Kate has already been preparing for her future role as queen

Prince William reaches for his wife Kate Middleton’s hand as they arrive to attend The 2023 Royal Variety Performance in London | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harrold also discussed how Kate has been preparing for her future queen role for several years.

“Kate has been preparing herself for the responsibility of being queen by attending many engagements independently as well as alongside William and other family members,” he said. “She shows that she cares hugely about everything she’s been involved with, but also she’s never afraid to show her excitement in public. It’s a good thing to see as it shows how much things have changed with the monarchy. It’s clear Kate takes the responsibilities that come with being the Princess of Wales very seriously.”

Harrold added: “She’s never been afraid of the limelight or meeting and speaking with the public. If anyone was born to be a queen, it would be Kate, and everyone has known that since day one.”