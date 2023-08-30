Here are the most heartbreaking things the late Princess Diana's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have said about their mother's death.

The world seemed to stop for many people across the globe when news broke that Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

Diana left behind two sons, Prince Willam and Prince Harry, who over the years have spoken about their mother on several occasions. Here are some of the most heartbreaking things the brothers have said about losing their mom.

Prince William and Prince Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey | ADAM BUTLER/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry recall their last phone call with Princess Diana

When a loved one dies, people often remember the last words they said to that person. In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the siblings shared what they said to their mother the last time they spoke to her.

“The very last memory that I have is a phone call [at] Balmoral,” William revealed. “At the time Harry and I were running around minding our own business, playing with our cousins, and having a very good time. I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye. You know, see you later and we’re going to go off. If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”

Harry remembered that phone call as well and William telling him: “Harry, Harry, mummy’s on the phone.” The younger prince recalled thinking: “Right my turn, off I go, you know, pick up the phone. It was her speaking from Paris. I can’t really necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.”

The Duke of Sussex agreed with his brother that had he known it was going to be the last time he was ever going to speak to their mom, he would have handled the call differently.

William revealed that he wished he could have protected his mother more

(L): Princess Diana on a royal tour in Indonesia | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Prince William visits a rugby club | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

William also discussed in an interview with British GQ some of the emotions he felt after losing his mother. He admitted that even though he was only 15 when she died, he wishes he could have done something to “protect” his mom.

“I feel very sad and I still feel very angry that we were not old enough to be able to do more to protect her,” he told the publication. “Not wise enough to step in and do something that could have made things better for her.”

Harry believes he and his brother took things about their ‘best’ mom for granted

On the 10th anniversary of her death, Harry spoke about what he and his brother “took for granted” when their mother was still here.

“When she was alive we completely took for granted her unrivaled love of life, laughter, fun, and folly,” the Duke of Sussex said via The Guardian. “She was our friend and protector. She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated. She will always be remembered for her amazing public work, but behind the media glare, to us, just two loving children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world.”

Prince William and Prince Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the princes said about their mother not being around to see them marry their wives

Princess Diana never got to meet either one of her sons’ wives and both men discussed that fact during the post-engagement interviews.

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge presented Kate with Diana’s sapphire engagement ring when he asked her to marry him.

“Obviously, she’s not going be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all,” William told ITV News.

When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan, he did so with a ring that included gemstones from his mother’s personal collection.

About Diana not being here to witness the special occasion, the Duke of Sussex said: “It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s with us, jumping up and down somewhere else.”