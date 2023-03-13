Princess Diana’s Family Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Princess Lilibet’s Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christened their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, on Friday, March 3, at their Montecito, CA, home. However, none of the royal family’s senior members attended. But, members of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s family, did take part in the joyous event. They lent their support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana | Joe Giddins/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Lilibet’s christening, and her princess title

A press representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a press statement with The Los Angeles Times. “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of LA, the Rev. John Taylor,” the spokesperson wrote.

Lilibet was baptized in the Episcopal faith. Subsequently, at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the head of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry, delivered their homily at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

According to People Magazine, senior royals, including Harry’s father, King Charles III; Camilla Parker Bowles; Harry’s brother, Prince William; and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were invited to the intimate ceremony but did not attend.

However, members of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s family, did celebrate with the couple. Which members of Diana’s family attended Lilibet’s christening?

Which members of Princess Diana’s family supported Prince Harry during Princess Lilibet’s christening?

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

? Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/hxMz8qeIV2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

In keeping with their promise to remain close to thier sister’s children, Harry’s aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were present at the gathering, according to Marie Claire. The Spencer family has been present at many key moments in Prince Harry’s life, including his wedding to Meghan Markle, where Fellowes gave a reading during the ceremony.

The Spencer sisters also attended Prince Archie’s christening in 2019. That event took place at Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle. Diana’s sisters were also included in Archie’s official christening portrait, standing between Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry’s brother, Prince William.

It was not reported if Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, also attended. Spencer is known for giving a fiery speech during his sister’s funeral. He said he, Fellowes, and McCorquodale were Harry and Prince William’s “blood family.”

Spencer claimed the family’s right to share their upbringing with their father, Prince Charles, per The LA Times. He warned that constrictions of royalty should never be allowed to deny Diana’s sons the ability to live free lives and “sing openly,” as she would have wanted.

All the details of the happy family event

Tyler Perry, Princess Lilibet’s godfather | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

People Magazine reported there were between 20-30 guests at the event. Attendees included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry. The little girl’s godmother has not yet been announced.

The ceremony was followed by food and dancing. People Magazine reported that Archie danced with Lilibet to a curated list of songs. Perry flew in for the ceremony from his Atlanta home with a 10-person gospel choir that sang “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine” at the ceremony.

The latter tune was played at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. Food and dancing followed.

Perry became friendly with the couple after offering his California home to Harry and Meghan after they formally left their roles as senior royals in 2020. In return, the couple asked him to become Lilibet’s godfather in 2021.