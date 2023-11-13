Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are cousins to Prince William and Prince Harry. They are not working royals, but there is a chance that could change down the road.

When King Charles took the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, it was immediately made clear that the king would favor a “slimmed-down” monarchy — one in which there were fewer working royals. He certainly got his wish, considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family several years before Charles even took the throne.

Plus, with Prince Andrew removed from his royal duties, the monarchy keeps getting smaller. But what happens when Charles dies? With so few people currently in the working royal position, Prince William and Kate Middleton will need others to step in when they become king and queen — and that might be where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie come in.

Princess Eugenie (left) and Princess Beatrice with their mother, Sarah Ferguson | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Could Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie become working royals when Prince William is king?

Right now, the queen’s children are working royals, as are Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, when Charles dies and the queen’s kids become too old to take on many duties, there could be a need to add more working royals to the force. Typically, Harry and Meghan would continue their royal duties after William becomes king, but that certainly won’t be the case. And with that said, William and Kate might need some others to step in, especially if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are still too young to take on any duties themselves.

William has always had a good relationship with his cousins, so there is a chance he could ask them to become working royals; if there are so few working royals, the public might be more willing to understand Beatrice and Eugenie becoming working royals even if only until George, Charlotte, and Louis begin their working royal duties after college and the military. By then, Beatrice and Eugenie’s kids will likely be mostly grown, making it easier for them to say yes if William asks.

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie | Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Why Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie likely won’t be working royals under King Charles

Beatrice and Eugenie certainly have a solid royal reputation. The two women are well-liked among the public, and they have always had the freedom to follow their desired careers and make their own decisions. But rumors have swirled that there is a chance the two women could become working royals due to the monarchy’s shrinking size.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond warns that the two sisters, who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, wouldn’t go over well with the public as working royals. “I think the King’s concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion,” Bond said to OK! Magazine, via Express. “Beatrice and Eugenie … both have wealthy husbands and I do not think that paying them to attend events would go down well with the public.”

While Beatrice and Eugenie are loved by the public, asking them to join the force of working royals might not benefit the royal family due to how much money the two women already have.