Psychic Says Meghan Markle Will ‘Struggle’ Feeling ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Short-Changed’ After Negotiations for Deal She Wanted Falls Through

While an expert offers suggestion of what the Duchess of Sussex could do for her big Hollywood comeback, a psychic predicts that Meghan won't get a deal she desperately wanted.

Before the end of 2023, it was reported that Meghan Markle was planning a big Hollywood comeback in 2024. But after the calendar switched to the new year fans were still waiting to see what that comeback from Prince Harry’s wife would be.

Now, one expert is convinced that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t have new opportunities lining up yet but that can change if she makes an upcoming appearance that will be seen globally. However, a psychic has predicted that the reason we haven’t heard anything about the former Suits star‘s comeback yet is because a deal she thought she was getting has fallen through and is leaving Meghan feeling “disappointed” and “short-changed.”

Expert says Meghan could land some major Hollywood roles if she makes key appearance

Meghan Markle attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets Mark Boardman believes that if the duchess makes an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, it will bring about some major Hollywood roles for her, which she reportedly wants.

Boardman told Newsweek: “Meghan and Harry’s Hollywood ambitions are clear, but their integration into the A-list has been slower than anticipated … Mingling with industry elites could open doors to lucrative projects and production deals as everyone will be chatting before, during, and after the event including at the many after parties. Meghan, in particular, could finally land the blockbuster roles she’s aiming for if she makes the right connections and really wants it to happen.”

The expert added: “The Oscars is the biggest showbiz night of the year and it celebrates the best of the movie world, and whilst this year’s nominations have been criticized … the ceremony remains a cultural touchstone, sparking conversations, influencing trends, and showcasing the incredible talent and creativity that cinema offers, and everyone who’s anyone will be there.

“The Oscars aren’t just about statuettes; they’re a star-studded networking magnet … Rubbing shoulders with power players could open doors for future projects, production deals, and even lucrative endorsements.”

Psychic predicts the duchess will ‘struggle’ and be ‘disappointed’ about not landing a deal

Meghan Markle onstage during The After LA Tastemaker | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

However, a celebrity psychic thinks that Meghan already had a major deal in the pipeline that she was trying to get done. But it’s not working out for her now and she is “disappointed” and feeling “short-changed” about that.

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is sharing her thoughts on what’s in store for Meghan after reading the duchess’s Tarot and pulling a “5 of Disks” card.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman explained: “Some negotiations don’t go to plan for Meghan … and she feels disappointed with being short-changed on a deal. She doesn’t want to start an argument or be seen as hard work, but she won’t be collaborating with that brand again.”

Honigman continued: “There’s an obvious struggle for Meghan this year as she tries to identify who she is. She isn’t a working royal, not a current actor at home in the U.K. or at home in the U.S. It’s not an easy year emotionally and she’ll therefore change her circle of friends so that she’s surrounded with more support.”