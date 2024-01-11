Find out what Queen Camilla has done that an expert says is "revenge" after the Sussexes' attacks on the royal family and Harry's allegations about her in 'Spare.'

After stepping down as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America. Once they settled in the U.S., the Sussexes fired a barrage of verbal grenades at Harry’s relatives during TV interviews, podcasts, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Meanwhile, the Palace left most of the accusations against the royals go unchallenged by sticking to the family’s “dignified silence” strategy. But now Prince Harry’s stepmother Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), who was attacked in the duke’s book, has launched a new project that an expert says is the “perfect revenge” for her.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) attend Royal Ascot Day 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What Queen Camilla is doing now that Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be happy about

In December 2023, it was announced that Queen Camilla would be launching her podcast called The Queen’s Reading Room. Camilla already has a successful online book club which was set up during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Royal expert Jennie Bond predicts that the queen’s podcast will be just as successful.

She told Fabulous: “We have learned in the past couple of years that reading has been a passion for Camilla since her childhood and this is a way of sharing that love.

“In a hectic world so dominated by short-form social media messages — and giving us attention spans of a gnat — it is a noble aim to encourage children and adults to enjoy a good, long read.”

The first episode of The Queen’s Reading Room dropped on Jan. 8 and featured the newly-knighted crime writer Ian Rankin. The king’s wife is set to welcome other high-profile guests in the coming episodes including Joanna Lumley, David Baddiel, and Elif Shafak.

Expert says it’s Camilla’s ‘perfect revenge’ on the Sussexes

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the news about Camilla’s podcast, an expert said The Queen’s Reading Room is likely going to tick off the Sussexes a bit. That’s because the couple had a multi-million deal with Spotify to do their own podcasts but the streaming service canceled Meghan’s Archetypes after just one season and terminated the deal.

Denise Palmer Davies, who is a brand expert and the director of Borne Media, believes the queen’s new podcast is Camilla’s “perfect revenge” against the duchess and her stepson after Harry branded her a “villain” and “dangerous” in his book.

Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Davies also thinks that the Sussexes will be “livid” if the queen flourishes in an area where they failed.

She opined: “After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them. If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge. I bet Meghan, in particular, will be livid over the whole thing and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle.”