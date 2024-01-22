The queen said King Charles was doing "fine" ahead of a scheduled procedure to treat a benign prostate condition.

Queen Camilla greeted well-wishers bearing get well soon cards for her husband, King Charles III, and her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, during a visit to Swindon, England, on Jan. 22.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old king needed to undergo a procedure to treat a benign prostate condition. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is currently hospitalized as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Prince William has also temporarily taken a step back from his duties to support his wife and children.

Despite her husband and daughter-in-law’s health issues, Camilla is continuing with her royal engagements. On Tuesday, she showed her support for a domestic abuse charity and then opened a new clock workshop at a family-owned jewelry business.

Queen Camilla meets with well-wishers in Swindon | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen met a group of supporters outside Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old jewelry store in Swindon. When one person inquired about Charles’ health, the queen replied that he was doing “fine,” the BBC reported.

A group of young girls hold get well cards for King Charles | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Several young people were among those on hand to greet the queen. Some brought flowers as well as cards for Charles and Kate.

The queen during a visit to Deacon & Son Jewellers | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla admired a selection of carriage clocks during her visit to Deacon & Son, which was founded in 1848 and has been a family-owned business for six generations.

Queen Camilla | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

While at the shop, the queen tried on a Rolex Oyster Perpetual. She also brought in an item of her own for repair – a vintage Breitling wristwatch.

Queen Camilla during a visit to a women’s refuge | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen also visited Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service, a women’s refuge, where she met staff, volunteers, and families. She also unveiled a plaque marking the organization’s 50th anniversary.

During some brief remarks, Camilla praised the non-profit for its “brilliant” work to help people experience domestic violence.

“’It’s not just looking after the victims or the children. It’s getting into schools, teaching young people, teaching them respect,” she said (via Twitter). “As you say, who knows—in 50 years we might be able to prevent this horrific abuse and suffering.”

Queen Camilla | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen also had the chance to speak to a woman whose mother was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2009. Roann Court met Camilla outside of Deacon & Son and shared her mom’s story.

“It was brilliant, we spoke about domestic violence and the work that she does with that, because it’s a big thing that we support, we lost my mum 15 years ago to domestic homicide,” Court told The Evening Standard.

​​“I thanked her for all the work that she’s done to raise awareness for that and she thanked me for everything that I did,” Court added. “It was very, very lovely, very cordial, and it was really nice … I am so grateful for what she does for victims of domestic abuse.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

