Find out what a body language expert noticed during Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales' appearance that shows they miss the late Queen Elizabeth II when it comes to protocols.

Members of the royal family gathered for the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London on Nov. 12. It was King Charles‘ second as monarch. His wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), and Prince William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), stood and watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking The Cenotaph war memorial.

A body language expert noticed something at the end of the somber event that proved the two women are still getting used to not having the late Queen Elizabeth II around to dictate and remind them of the family’s protocol.

Body language caught Kate reminding Camilla about ‘royal heirarchy’

Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) and Kate Middleton attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph | Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert and author Judi James spoke to The Mirror about what she observed from the queen and the princess during the service.

“Standing apart, almost at either end of the royal balcony and without Sophie present to create the usual trio of royal brides, Camilla and Kate presented visibly as status equals here,” James noted. “Their poses looked similar and their almost matching, wide-brimmed hats were both pitched at exactly the same angle, with this mirroring giving the impression of a strong team of two as they looked down on their husbands laying their wreaths.”

The expert added that without having Queen Elizabeth around, Camilla needed a little reminder about “royal hierarchy” which Kate provided.

“There was a moment at the end of the service when both women seemed to define the way that the late queen’s death has left them still needing small royal hierarchical reminders or cues,” James explained. “Camilla turned her head towards the interior but seemed to need Kate to say ‘after you’ as she turned in the same direction. Camilla threw her wide, affectionate smile of what looked like gratitude as the two women stepped elegantly inside.”

Another expert says the princess and queen’s relationship ‘continues to get stronger’

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton share a smile during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph | Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton share a smile during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

Another body language expert, Darren Stanton, weighed in on Kate and Camilla’s relationship and how well they get along now.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton said: “I think it’s no surprise that Kate and Camilla get on very well. We’ve seen in recent years that they have a very deep rapport, love, and respect for each other. Kate does look up to Camilla, as she’s been in the royal family for a long time.

“There was a nice moment between the two of them where Camilla gave Kate a brief smile on the balcony. It was a mutual smile between the two of them acknowledging each other’s position. It shows Camilla has a lot of time for Kate, while Kate has a great deal of admiration for Camilla. It was a really nice moment which showed the pair being totally engaged in eye contact. I think this sort of friendship and relationship between the pair is going to continue to get even stronger.”

