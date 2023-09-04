Find out which royal a body language expert says greatly influenced the Princess of Wales' style (it's probably not who you think).

Prince William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), is one of the most fashionable and stylish women in the world. And it’s no secret that she has influenced a whole generation with what she wears. But who influenced her style?

Well according to a body language expert, Kate likely looked to another member of the royal family for inspiration (but it may not be who you think).

Who the expert says the Princess of Wales is influenced by

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He analyzed photographs of the Princess of Wales and revealed which royal has likely inspired some of Kate’s recent style choices.

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) holds her hat as she arrives to attend 2023 Commonwealth Day service | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The expert opined that Kate has been influenced by Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) as the new queen’s “strong relationship” with her daughter-in-law “has proved influential.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton elaborated: “Camilla is not afraid of pushing the boat out so tends to wear an array of colors. When she is attending formal events, she will usually wear white but we have seen her wearing blues and reds and very deep purples as well … She likes to surprise people and stand out, not so much to be the center of attention but she makes certain statements with her clothing so it tends to be quite unpredictable.

“Similar to Kate she favors reds, blues, and purples. So Kate could have been influenced by Camilla. It’s clear from their body language that they do have a very strong relationship with one another and Kate has a genuine deep connection with Camilla so could have been inspired by her style choices.”

Kate is also influenced by her late mother-in-law

(L): Kate Middleton wearing a red blazer as she attends a parade in Surrey, England | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Princess Diana wearing a red blazer as she attends a Christmas Day Service at Sandringham | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

But Kate is not only inspired by her stepmother-in-law, she’s also inspired by her late mother-in-law as well.

Kate called Princess Diana an “inspiration” during her post-engagement video with Prince William. And through the years she has paid tribute to her a number of times by wearing accessories and jewelry that once belonged to Diana.

She’s also worn outfits similar to the ones Diana wore decades earlier including the black-and-white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress Kate donned at the Order of the Garter Service in June 2023. That was reminiscent of the polka dot Victor Edelstein dress Diana wore to the Royal Ascot in 1988.

(L) Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis while in a red dress outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary Hospital | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images , (R) Princess Diana holding Prince Harry in a red dress as she stands outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary Hospital | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Moreover, the Jenny Packman dresses Kate selected for her photos outside St. Mary’s Hospital after giving birth to Prince George in 2013 and Prince Louis in 2018 were close in color and style to what Diana had on when she posed on the same hospital steps after delivering her two sons in 1982 and 1984.

And who can forget the dazzling number Kate rocked at the No Time to Die premiere in 2021? The ensemble resembled the iconic gown Diana wore to the premiere of A View To a Kill in 1985.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.