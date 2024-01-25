King Charles is preparing to be admitted to the hospital for an enlarged prostate as Queen Camilla reportedly gives him some advice on changing his daily life.

King Charles III is set to “slow down” if his wife, Queen Camilla, has anything to say about it. The queen reportedly wants the monarch to trade his famously rigorous schedule for a slightly less grueling day-to-day as he prepares to enter the hospital for a benign enlarged prostate.

King Charles is undergoing a ‘corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate

On Jan. 17, 2024, only hours after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery, Buckingham Palace gave an update on the king’s health.

The palace said in a statement that King Charles, who turned 75 in November 2023, will undergo a “corrective procedure” after getting treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement said (via NBC News). “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

King Charles’s “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” the statement also noted, adding the monarch had been “keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice.”

Camilla told King Charles he ‘needs to slow down a bit’ in light of enlarged prostate hospitalization

Per a Mirror report, “Queen Camilla has reportedly told him to reduce his engagements in a bid to rest up.”

Since taking the throne, King Charles has traveled abroad on three official state visits alone. He and Queen Camilla, who is also said to lead a rather regimented lifestyle, went to Germany in March 2023, France in September 2023, and, most recently, Kenya in October 2023.

Those are among the 500-plus engagements King Charles completed last year as part of the royal family’s Court Circular, an annual breakdown of each working royal’s official appearances.

“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit,” a source told The Sun. Even Prince William and Prince Harry have shared just how much the king works.

In a 2018 documentary, his eldest son, the now-Prince of Wales, remarked that “the man never stops.” It’s been like that as long as he can remember. William recalled how he and his brother saw “bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him” as kids.

The palace said the king’s condition is benign. Queen Camilla said Thursday that Charles was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work.”

The king won’t stop working entirely while recovering from enlarged prostate procedure

Taking a complete break from his kingly duties isn’t going to happen for King Charles. He’ll reportedly work from his hospital bed while recovering.

Doing what exactly? Going through documents in his daily red box, which typically contains government papers for the king to review. Keep in mind Queen Elizabeth II went through her red box even on her deathbed, per a recounting of the monarch’s final moments.

Some commentators have also said weekly meetings with the prime minister will continue remotely.