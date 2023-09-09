Princess Charlotte often appeared 'uninhibited' and 'relaxed' around her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to a body language expert.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte were “mutually close.” However, per a body language expert, their strong bond wasn’t identical to the late monarch’s “special” relationship with Charlotte’s older brother, Prince George.

Charlotte’s body language with the queen hinted at a ‘mutually close relationship’

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charlotte, 8, looked “close” to her great-grandmother. Prior to the queen’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, body language expert Judi James examined royal family photos featuring the queen and some of her 12 great-grandchildren.

The queen, James told the U.K.’s Express, “often looked at her happiest when surrounded by her great-grandchildren. Even in more formal poses, she appears relaxed and quietly playful. Her bonds with all of them appear typically doting, although we have been shown some moments that look especially intimate.”

Charlotte, the expert said, was “often seen close to the queen looking happy and relaxed, suggesting a mutually close relationship.” On one occasion, Charlotte “sat on the queen’s lap for one formal portrait. When that position was taken by her younger brother [Prince] Louis for the next formal shot, it was still Charlotte sitting close, between the queen and Prince Philip, raising one hand in the air to suggest she was totally relaxed and totally uninhibited in their company.”

George and Queen Elizabeth’s shared ‘destiny’ added to their ‘special’ bond

Despite looking “relaxed” and “uninhibited” alongside the queen, Charlotte’s relationship with the late monarch differed from that of her brother George. As the Prince and Princess of Wales’s oldest child, the now-10-year-old is second in the royal family’s line of succession.

As such, James explained, he had a unique bond with Queen Elizabeth. “Like her relationship with [King] Charles and William, there is always the sense of something very special in the queen’s bonding with George that is based on empathy and destiny.”

“The queen knows more than anyone what is in store for her heirs, and her bonds with George, who featured in that all-important photo with his father, grandfather, and great-grandmother to define the line of accession, already show signs of a shared sense of duty alongside the more usual signals of a very loving great-granny.”

Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with a meaningful brooch at the monarch’s funeral

Like her mother and aunts, Charlotte made a fashionable nod to the queen with her outfit choice at the monarch’s funeral. On Sept. 19, 2022, she arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a small horseshoe brooch on her black coat.

The queen, who had been known, in part, for her love of horses, gifted Charlotte the diamond horseshoe, which previously belonged to the monarch’s mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

While William and Kate turned to her and George for support during the queen’s funeral, the then-7-year-old broke down in tears after the service.

