Check out this viral video of the late Queen Elizabeth II's uncharacteristic reaction when photographers swarm in front of her and she can't see Prince Philip.

They’re supposed to be stoic in public even if they become annoyed so while it’s rare, we’ve seen members of the royal family have outbursts and lose their cool from time to time. King Charles’ infamous pen incident is an example that comes to mind.

One person though who almost always kept her cool, maintained a stiff upper lip, and smiled for the cameras was Queen Elizabeth II. But she was human after all and now a video is making the rounds that shows a moment the late monarch had it with the paparazzi in front of her and how she reacted.

Queen Elizabeth II attending the Eton Boys Tea Party at Guards Polo Club and watch a polo match held in aid of the Prince’s Trust | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When and where the video of Queen Elizabeth’s reacting to the photogs took place

The year was 1988 and the event was the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is an annual event that takes place on the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate.

That year the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was participating in a carriage-driving event and so the then-monarch and her sister, Princess Margaret, were watching the competition very closely. However, at one point a group of photographers got in front of Queen Elizabeth and blocked her view while they took her picture. The royal family matriarch of course wasn’t pleased about that and let them know how she felt.

The video shared on TikTok is captioned: “The queen telling photographers off for blocking her and Margaret’s view of Prince Philip carriage driving.”

Queen Elizabeth II attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England (circa 1988) | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In the clip, she can be seen gesturing for the photogs to move out of her way and fired a “Do you mind?!” at them.

The video was uploaded in late July 2023 and has racked up more than 100,000 views and thousands of likes.

Commenters share their thoughts about the queen’s uncharacteristic outburst

Several users commented on the queen’s reaction in the clip with one calling it “Iconic!” and saying she “Staunched em.”

Queen Elizabeth II with her arms folded as she watches an event at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show held at Home Park in Windsor | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Another person wrote, “This is my queen,” and added a couple of smiling faces with hearts emojis.

“That’s how you do it,” a third person said. While a fourth posted: “Slay. RIP queen” with several fire, dancer, raised hands, and saluting face emojis.

A few others called her a “boss,” while some noticed how fast everyone trying to take the queen’s picture moved the moment she opened her mouth writing: “The way they scatter,” “They sure moved quick,” and “The hustled quick too,” with rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

One person though wasn’t surprised by the queen’s reaction after they almost blocked her from seeing Philip because “she loved him.”