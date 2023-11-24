Who is Mel's real father? Will Brady and Brie get back together? Hopefully, we'll find out in the 'Virgin River' Season 5 Christmas episodes.

Get ready to celebrate Christmas in Virgin River. The show’s first-ever holiday special is coming to Netflix in November. The two-part season 5 finale will feature plenty of seasonal cheer (yes, there will be an ultra-competitive Christmas tree decorating contest). But hopefully, it will also answer some of the many burning questions we had at the end of Part 1, from what the unexpected reappearance of a certain character could mean for Charmaine to how Preacher will cope with the possible discovery of Wes’s body.

Keep reading for five questions we’re hoping are answered when Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 drops Nov. 30 on Netflix.

Are Brady and Brie really done?

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and Brie’s (Zibby Allen) hot-and-heavy romance has flamed out, and by the end of Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, both were moving on with new partners. But is it really over? In a teaser (via Instagram) for the Christmas episodes, they share a moment under the mistletoe, suggesting there’s unfinished business between Jack’s sister and Virgin River’s resident bad boy.

Is Lizzie really pregnant?

There’s nothing Virgin River loves like a pregancy storyline, and it introduced another one in the part 1 finale, “Labor Day.” Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) dropped a bomb on Denny (Kai Bradbury) when she told him she thought she might be pregnant. The part 2 teaser seems to confirm that she’s expecting, with Lizzie confessing to Hope (Annette O’Toole) that she fears she might not be a good mom. Becoming young parents will surely change both Lizzie and Denny’s plans for the future. Will they stay together and try to make it work in Virgin River? Or will the pressure be too much for their relationship?

What does Calvin want from Charmaine?

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Lizzie’s baby news wasn’t the only stunning revelation in the Part 1 finale. That episode ended with the surprise return of Calvin (David Cubitt), who everyone assumed was killed in that boat explosion back in season 4. Not only is he very much not dead, he’s also about to become a dad. Calvin dropped the big paternity reveal when he confronted the still-pregnant Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) at the Labor Day carnival. Calvin hardly seems like the fatherly type, so we are very curious to see what role he expects to play in Charmaine’s life going forward, and how she (and everyone else in Virgin River) reacts to his sudden return.

Will Preacher take the fall for Wes’s murder?

Preacher’s (Colin Lawrence) new romance with firefighter Kaia (Kandyse McClure) hit a serious speed bump when she casually revealed in the Part 1 finale that her team had discovered a body in the woods. The dead man’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, but Preacher clearly fears that they’ve stumbled upon the corpse of Paige’s ex-husband Wes, which he helped her hide after she accidentally killed him in season 2. If the authorities starting digging into the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death, it could spell big trouble for the ex-Marine. Will he try to hide the truth from Kaia or confess? And could this twist be the catalyst for Paige’s return to Virgin River?

Who is Mel’s biological father?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 ended with a look ahead to the Christmas episodes. The sneak peek teased some major news for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge). Not only is the man she thought was her dad not her biological father, but her real dad is apparently a resident of Virgin River. And he’s still living in town! Naturally, we’re dying to know who Mel’s dad really is. Doc (Time Matheson) is an obvious candidate. But he’s already discovered he had a son he didn’t know about, so having him also be Mel’s father would mean covering similar ground for the character. Nick (Keith MacKechnie) is another possibility, or it could be a man we haven’t yet met.

