Ramón Rodríguez’s Was ‘Tricked’ Into This Career Choice by His Mother

Ramón Rodriguez is the star of ABC’s latest police procedural drama, Will Trent. The show follows a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and has enjoyed great reception since its debut. Although Rodriguez is now a successful actor, he started out in a different career. The star said his mother tricked him into this career choice.

Ramón Rodriguez’s career and role in ‘Will Trent’

Rodriguez began acting in 2005 playing Angel Rodriguez in Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power. He also had a recurring role in Rescue Me playing Kevin Vasquez in two episodes of the show. He then landed guest roles in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Wire, Day Break, Surfer, Dude, Pride and Glory, Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen, and The Taking of Pelham 123.

In 2011, Rodriguez landed the part of John Bosley in the TV reboot of Charlie’s Angels. However, ABC axed the series after the fourth episode due to low ratings. Three more episodes of the crime drama aired with the eighth episode of the season remaining unaired in the United States.

Rodriguez starred in yet another canceled show in 2013 called Gang Related. The show followed Rodriguez’s character Ryan Lopez, the adopted son of a crime lord who seeks a job at the Los Angeles Police Department in order to obtain information that will allow his family to stay ahead at all times.

Gang Related first aired in 2014 but was canceled after one season due to low ratings. Rodriguez then appeared in Need for Speed alongside Aaron Paul. In 2016 he starred in Burn Your Maps and the following year appeared in the biopic Megan Leavey.

That same year he appeared in Iron Fist and The Defenders playing the same character Bakuto. Rodriguez was cast as Will Trent in ABC’s drama of the same name in 2022, his biggest role to date.

Ramón Rodriguez was a professional dancer before he got into acting

Rodriguez is one of the few multitalented stars of today. With a degree in sports marketing, the actor made his mark in sports by starting a touring basketball performance group called Project Playground. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in music for some time becoming a member of the Abakuá Afro-Latin Dance Company.

The actor is also a trained dancer who fell in love with dancing thanks to his mother’s trickery. In a recent sit-down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rodriguez told Clarkson that he grew up dancing for his sisters and mother but in his early twenties, his mother asked him to accompany her to a dance class.

“My mom invites me to this place. It’s a salon during the day and in the evening it’s a Salsa studio. And she’s like ‘Come I wanna take this class.’ I’m like ‘I don’t know if I really want to go,’ I’m on the fence about it and she’s like ‘Just come I need you.'” Rodriguez said he had such a good time in the class that he ended up dancing professionally for a few years after.

‘Will Trent’ has received critical acclaim

Not saying you have to watch Will Trent tonight (you don’t…it’s streaming on Hulu) but it has a 100% rating on tomatometer, so ? (@ABCNetwork @WillTrentABC @RottenTomatoes) pic.twitter.com/ch0RD0fgWq — Erika Christensen (@ERIKAjaneC) January 24, 2023

Will Trent follows a former foster kid who managed to beat all odds. He is one of GBI’s most effective detectives and has the highest clearing rate at the agency, which often puts him at odds with his colleagues. Will has an eye for things and uses these skills to solve cases.

The series also explores his personal life and complicated relationship with homicide detective Angie Polaski who also grew up in a foster home. Will Trent has been a hit with audiences and critics alike with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.