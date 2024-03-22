At 53 years old, award-winning actor Regina King has worked hard on her entertainment career and toned, healthy body.

Regina King has reentered the spotlight to promote her new film, Shirley. On March 21, the Academy Award-winning actor walked to El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 53-year-old turned heads in a crop top that showed off her toned tummy. Get her fit details and more here.

Regina King outside of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ | PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As King walked to the studio, paparazzi noted her tight core, which the 227 star credits to a solid health and wellness routine, reports Bombshell by Bleu. King lifts weights and kickboxes at the gym 3-4 times weekly. She prioritizes crunches, pushups, lunges, and 30-minute hikes. Green smoothies and light lunches keep her more indulgent moments in check.

Regina King on March 21, 2024 in LA | PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Harder They Fall star showed off her hard work with a Louis Vuitton Fray Knit Cropped Jumper (approximately $2,268) with silver buttons. Made of wool, linen, alpaca, and cotton, the soft crop top has a cozy shawl collar, hand-frayed details, and a leather “Louis Vuitton Paris” patch. Straight from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Fashion Show, the jumper was originally paired with matching Fray Knit Bloomers. However, King paired her top with baggy ’90s-style denim.

Regina King before ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ | PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

King frequently wears Louis Vuitton, having worked with the French luxury fashion house for years. The American Crime actor also carried a Louis Vuitton Silver Coussin PM Bag. The $4,700 puffy lambskin includes a monogram pattern, silver hardware, and a wide removable textile strap.

King accessorized with black leather slip-on mules. She wore her hair in long braids down to her waist and accented her hazel eyes with thick black eyeliner.

Regina King | PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

King wore a different outfit — a white crepe mini dress — for her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel. The TV host notably choked up when she took her seat to his right. “It’s very good to see you. How are you doing right now? … I know you’ve been through a lot the last year,” Kimmel said as he fought back tears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

King graciously grabbed his hand and squeezed it, saying, “It’s good to see you, too, Jimmy.” Kimmel was likely referencing the Emmy Award-winning actor’s loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr., who died by suicide in January 2022.

Regina King speaks onstage during an advance screening of ‘Shirley’ on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC | Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Netflix

King is promoting Shirley, a biopic about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress. Rotten Tomatoes states, “Regina King does a stellar job in Shirley’s title role.” The film also stars Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard, and Lucas Hedges. You can stream Shirley on Netflix starting March 22.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.