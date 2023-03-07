‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Says She ‘Really’ Wants to ‘Move Forward’ With Teresa Giudice: ‘It’s Hard Sometimes’

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been feuding for years. However, Gorga wants to put their differences aside and “move forward.” Here’s what Gorga shared about her relationship with Giudice.

Melissa Gorga calls her relationship with Teresa Giudice ‘toxic’

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gorga doesn’t believe her relationship with Giudice is healthy. She describes their exchanges as “toxic” and says she doesn’t think they will ever come to an agreement.

“It’s to the point now where it just feels toxic,” Gorga tells E! News. “I wish her luck. I wish her happiness. I don’t think we’re going to go to lunch together, but I do want her to be happy. I do want the girls to be happy.”

Gora wants the fighting to end. She has grown weary of clashing with her sister-in-law.

“We just need to be at a place of peace right now,” Gorga continues. “I want to move onward and upward. I’m done with the toxic relationship. If we can’t get it together, then it’s time to just wish each other well, and that’s it.”

Melissa Gorga wants to ‘move forward’ with Teresa Giudice

Gorga and Giudice used to be on good terms. However, they began feuding again after Giudice wouldn’t include Gorga in her bridal party. Gorga says their current feud isn’t about the bridesmaid issue.

“It’s so much more than that,” Gorga tells Good Day New York’sRosanna Scottoduring a live interview. “There was a lot going on behind the scenes to potentially try to hurt my marriage.”

Gorga continues, “I really do want to move forward. I always feel like I try to keep [Joe and Teresa] together as much as possible. It’s hard sometimes. [Teresa and Louie] get the kids involved. [Joe] gets insulted; he doesn’t want to fake it.”

Melissa Gorga says it has been a ‘a bumpy ride’ with Teresa Giudice

Gorga doesn’t believe her relationship with her sister-in-law would be better if she wasn’t on the show. She says things have been strained for a long time.

“I don’t think it would be much different,” says Gorga. “There was stuff that happened way before Real Housewives of New Jersey even existed. The first couple of years of my marriage, she was not on the show. So, it was always a little bit of a bumpy ride.”

Gorga says there has always been tension within the family. She tells E! News that she “married into” the situation.

“I always saw the tension between brother and sister and with her ex-husband way before The Real Housewives of New Jersey. So, I kind of entered the family, and it was this way. It was like a learned behavior. I was like, ‘Oh, this is how you guys roll.’ I come from a huge family that’s very supportive. This is foreign to me.”

Gorga says it was difficult to adjust to her husband’s family. She wants the drama to end.

“My sisters, my cousins, my aunts were all very close,” adds Gorga. “We don’t roll this way. So, it’s always been very hard for me to comprehend what’s going on here and why it’s been so hard for so many years to just put a stop to it. I don’t know why they just can’t stop.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.