‘RHONJ’ Newbie Danielle Cabral Says Teresa Giudice Will Be ‘Vindicated’ Days After Margaret Josephs Calls Her the OG’s ‘Lap Dog’

Real Housewives of New Jersey is going to be crazy this season because, according to newcomer Danielle Cabral, things are going to turn around big time for Teresa Giudice. Tables will be flipped, and Teresa will apparently come out on top!

After being called out for being Teresa’s ‘lapdog’ this season, Danielle assured RHONJ fans that the OG will be vindicated in the end.

‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Here’s a look at the drama between ‘RHONJ’ co-stars Teresa Giudice. Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

Season 13’s trailer for the Real Housewives of New Jersey features a scene where Danielle is present as Jennifer Aydin, a close ally of Teresa and an adversary of the Melissa Gorga, makes an accusation that Melissa cheated on her 47-year-old husband Joe Gorga.

Jennifer says in the footage that Melissa was spotted making out with another man in the backseat of a car. It is unclear who the mystery man is, but Danielle confessed that she was unhappy when she heard about the alleged affair.

During an appearance on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast with Page Six, Danielle went on to admit that the entire situation made her feel very uncomfortable.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie quickly added that she wasn’t surprised by the drama that unfolded with Teresa, Melissa, and Margaret, but she was unhappy with the position it placed her in.

“I think that’s what my realization was. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God,’” she shared. “It was like, ‘Oh s**t, now I’m involved

Danielle Cabral dishes on how Teresa Giudice will be ‘vindicate’ this season on ‘RHONJ’

Danielle who is making her debut this season on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, revealed that she thinks the OG of the series will finally be vindicated once her feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa is aired on the reality show.

“I cannot wait for … that narrative to come out and for you guys to see what really happened,” she continues. “Because everybody’s got it wrong,” Danielle shared.

Danielle went on to say that she attempted to play peacemaker between her co-stars but it went nowhere. There is no telling how things will eventually play out but it sounds like Teresa will come out on top.

Margaret Josephs says Danielle Cabral is Teresa Giudice’s new ‘lapdog’ on ‘RHONJ’

As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are probably aware, things are about to get heated up in season 13. During a recent interview with Page Six, Margaret blasted Teresa ahead of the new season by claiming the OG has a new ‘lapdog’ this year.

Margaret did not mention anyone by name, but RHONJ fans were quick to assume she was referring to Danielle, who is making her debut as a full-time cast member this season.

After making the comments, Margaret backtracked a bit and tried to convince everyone that she was only joking. But given how things are already playing out, it’s safe to say that Danielle and Teresa did not think it was funny.

Despite all of the drama, Danielle revealed that she developed a close bond with Teresa and Jennifer. Of course, that separated everyone into two main camps, with Melissa, Margaret, Jackie Goldschneider, and newcomer Rachel Fuda on one side and Teresa, Danielle and Jennifer on the other.

Season 13 episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesday nights on Bravo.